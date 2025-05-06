Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

Koppö Energia Oy has commissioned thyssenkrupp Uhde to deliver the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a green methanol plant in Kristinestad, Finland, according to the company's release.

The facility, part of a broader Power-to-X (P2X) initiative, is designed to produce 450 metric tons per day of e-methanol in various grades, targeting maritime and e-gasoline fuel markets.

The production process will utilize thyssenkrupp Uhde’s uhde® green methanol technology, which synthesizes methanol through the hydrogenation of captured CO₂ using green hydrogen. The necessary hydrogen will be generated via a 200 MW water electrolysis plant powered by renewable electricity. CO₂ will be sourced from a waste incineration facility in Vaasa, Finland, then liquefied and transported by truck to the P2X site.

The uhde® green methanol technology is noted for its high carbon and hydrogen efficiencies, enhancing project revenues and feasibility. The process minimizes purge gas emissions, thereby reducing the facility's carbon intensity.

Koppö Energia Oy is a Finnish joint venture between Prime Capital AG and CPC Finland Oy, focusing on renewable energy projects. The company is developing a Power-to-X plant in Kristinestad, Finland, aiming to produce green hydrogen and e-methanol.

thyssenkrupp Uhde is a German engineering company specializing in the design and construction of chemical plants. The firm offers technologies for producing base chemicals, fertilizers, polymers, and sustainable chemicals, including green hydrogen and methanol.