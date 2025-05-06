  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

2025 May 6   11:54

methanol

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

Koppö Energia Oy has commissioned thyssenkrupp Uhde to deliver the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a green methanol plant in Kristinestad, Finland, according to the company's release.

The facility, part of a broader Power-to-X (P2X) initiative, is designed to produce 450 metric tons per day of e-methanol in various grades, targeting maritime and e-gasoline fuel markets.

The production process will utilize thyssenkrupp Uhde’s uhde® green methanol technology, which synthesizes methanol through the hydrogenation of captured CO₂ using green hydrogen. The necessary hydrogen will be generated via a 200 MW water electrolysis plant powered by renewable electricity. CO₂ will be sourced from a waste incineration facility in Vaasa, Finland, then liquefied and transported by truck to the P2X site.  

The uhde® green methanol technology is noted for its high carbon and hydrogen efficiencies, enhancing project revenues and feasibility. The process minimizes purge gas emissions, thereby reducing the facility's carbon intensity. 

Koppö Energia Oy is a Finnish joint venture between Prime Capital AG and CPC Finland Oy, focusing on renewable energy projects. The company is developing a Power-to-X plant in Kristinestad, Finland, aiming to produce green hydrogen and e-methanol.

thyssenkrupp Uhde is a German engineering company specializing in the design and construction of chemical plants. The firm offers technologies for producing base chemicals, fertilizers, polymers, and sustainable chemicals, including green hydrogen and methanol.

Topics:

methanol

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

10:41

GTT acquires a Danish provider of maritime data collection and analysis solutions for €194mln

2025 May 5

18:00

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:45

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news