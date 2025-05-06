  1. Home
  3. Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

2025 May 6   13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

Valaris Limited (“Valaris”) says it has been awarded a five-well contract offshore West Africa for drillship VALARIS DS-15. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter 2026. The total contract value, based on an estimated duration of 250 days, is approximately $135 million, including upfront payments for rig upgrades and mobilization. The total contract value does not include the provision of additional services. The contract includes priced options for up to five wells with an estimated total duration of 80 to 100 days.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “We are excited to have secured another contract for one of our high-specification drillships. As part of this contract, the rig will be upgraded with an enhanced managed pressure drilling system. We believe this contract reflects the market’s preference for contractors that can deliver complex drilling solutions with high-specification, seventh generation drillships. In addition, this contract adds to our presence offshore West Africa, where we are well positioned for future contracting opportunities.”

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation.

