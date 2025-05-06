HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

On May 6, 2025, HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on decarbonisation solutions for vessels, according to Maersk's release.

The agreement also includes HD Hyundai's plan to expand the use of Maersk’s integrated logistics services across its affiliates.

The signing ceremony took place at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center (GRC) in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, with attendees including HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun and Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla.

Since 2021, HD Hyundai has received orders for 19 methanol-powered container ships from Maersk. In the previous year, the company delivered the world’s first methanol-powered ultra-large container ship, continuing its collaboration with Maersk in the decarbonisation of the shipbuilding and shipping industry.

Initially, the two companies will conduct a six-month trial applying Avikus’ HiNAS, an advanced navigation solution for energy-efficient vessel operations, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution's OCEANWISE route optimisation on a Maersk container vessel built and delivered by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The trial aims to validate the fuel-saving and greenhouse gas emission-reduction impacts of optimised navigation systems. Further plans include cooperation in ship retrofitting for decarbonisation, such as optimising engine efficiency, increasing container ship cargo capacity, and retrofitting dual-fuel propulsion systems.

The companies will also collaborate on joint research to examine the feasibility of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) system.

Moreover, HD Hyundai will enhance its global supply chain by leveraging Maersk’s integrated logistics services. This includes expanding ocean freight volumes supported by Maersk’s East-West network and utilising Maersk’s capabilities across airfreight services, land transportation, and warehousing infrastructure.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on providing tailored logistics solutions for HD Hyundai’s affiliates, including HD Hyundai XiteSolution and HD Hyundai Marine Solution, with plans to gradually roll out across other affiliates to further enhance the stability and agility of the company’s global supply chain.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate with a significant presence in shipbuilding, heavy industries, and marine engineering. Its subsidiary, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, specializing in constructing various types of vessels, including container ships, tankers, and specialized ships.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees. As a global leader in shipping and logistics services, Maersk offers ocean and inland freight transportation, supply chain management, and port operations.