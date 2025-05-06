  1. Home
2025 May 6   14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

VTTI and Höegh Evi have officially launched the permitting process for the Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET), marking a significant step in enhancing the Netherlands' energy infrastructure, according to Höegh's release.

The Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG) has published the Notification of Intent and Proposal for Participation, formally initiating the permitting process and designating the project as one of strategic national importance.

ZET is planned to be located at either Sloehaven in Vlissingen or Braakmanhaven in Terneuzen. The terminal will feature a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) connected directly to the national gas grid, thereby increasing the country's LNG import capacity.

This facility is intended to complement existing LNG terminals in Rotterdam and Eemshaven, contributing to improved energy security and affordability.

The project is considered important by the Dutch government, with the potential to stimulate economic growth and create opportunities in the Zeeland region.

Operations at ZET are projected to commence between 2028 and 2029. Following the initial permitting phase, communication regarding an open season for interested market participants is expected, with the launch anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

VTTI is a global energy storage company specializing in the development and operation of energy infrastructure. The company manages a network of terminals that store various energy products, including oil, gas, and biofuels. VTTI is involved in projects that support the transition to sustainable energy, such as the development of LNG terminals and bioenergy facilities.

Höegh Evi, formerly known as Höegh LNG, is a maritime energy infrastructure company with a focus on Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs).

