  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

2025 May 6   15:24

offshore

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

Solstad Offshore ASA ("Solstad") has announced a four-year contract award with Petrobras for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa. The new contract is scheduled to commence in February 2026, subject to board approval, according to Solstad's release.

In the interim, the current contract for Normand Turquesa has been extended by nine months, ensuring the vessel remains fully committed until February 2030.  

This agreement continues the longstanding collaboration between Solstad and Petrobras, which began in 1996. The partnership has seen multiple vessels from Solstad's fleet engaged in offshore operations for the Brazilian state-owned oil company.

In June 2024, Solstad secured contracts with Petrobras for three vessels: the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Poseidon and AHTS vessels Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking. These contracts, valued at approximately NOK 2.6 billion (around USD 240 million), are set to commence between the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. 

Solstad Offshore ASA is a Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company headquartered in Skudeneshavn, Norway. The company operates a fleet of vessels that support offshore oil and gas operations worldwide.  

Petrobras, or Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., is a Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is one of the largest oil companies in the world and is majority-owned by the Brazilian government.

Topics:

offshore

Solstad

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

17:13

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

10:41

GTT acquires a Danish provider of maritime data collection and analysis solutions for €194mln

2025 May 5

18:00

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:45

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news