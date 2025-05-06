Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

Solstad Offshore ASA ("Solstad") has announced a four-year contract award with Petrobras for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa. The new contract is scheduled to commence in February 2026, subject to board approval, according to Solstad's release.

In the interim, the current contract for Normand Turquesa has been extended by nine months, ensuring the vessel remains fully committed until February 2030.

This agreement continues the longstanding collaboration between Solstad and Petrobras, which began in 1996. The partnership has seen multiple vessels from Solstad's fleet engaged in offshore operations for the Brazilian state-owned oil company.

In June 2024, Solstad secured contracts with Petrobras for three vessels: the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Poseidon and AHTS vessels Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking. These contracts, valued at approximately NOK 2.6 billion (around USD 240 million), are set to commence between the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company headquartered in Skudeneshavn, Norway. The company operates a fleet of vessels that support offshore oil and gas operations worldwide.

Petrobras, or Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., is a Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is one of the largest oil companies in the world and is majority-owned by the Brazilian government.