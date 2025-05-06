Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

Multiconsult Norge AS, a subsidiary of Multiconsult ASA, has been awarded a contract by Aker Solutions to provide civil engineering services for the second phase of the Northern Lights carbon storage project, according to the company's release.

Equinor serves as the technical service provider for the project on behalf of the Northern Lights joint venture, which is owned by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Under the contract, Multiconsult will supply qualified personnel on a hire-in basis to integrate into Aker Solutions' project team, focusing on civil disciplines. Additionally, Multiconsult will engage staff from its wholly owned subsidiary, LINK Arkitektur AS, to support architectural aspects of certain project components.

Multiconsult’s scope of work encompasses detailed design and site supervision of civil works for the substation building, foundations for all equipment, and the outdoor area.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 27 million, increasing to around NOK 40 million when including site supervision. Initial work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025, with the majority of tasks expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The entire Northern Lights Phase 2 project is planned for completion by 2028.

Phase 2 of the Northern Lights project aims to increase the transport and storage capacity from 1.5 million to a minimum of 5 million tonnes of CO₂ per year. This expansion is supported by a grant from the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF Energy) funding scheme.

Multiconsult ASA is a Norwegian engineering consultancy firm listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MULTI. The company offers multidisciplinary consulting services across various sectors, including buildings and properties, transportation, renewable energy, and oil and gas.

Aker Solutions is a Norwegian engineering and technology company that provides integrated solutions, products, and services to the energy industry. Aker Solutions specializes in subsea production equipment and offshore field design.

Equinor is a Norwegian state-owned energy company formerly known as Statoil. Equinor is involved in oil, gas, wind, and solar energy projects globally and is a leader in carbon capture and storage initiatives.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies headquartered in the Netherlands. Shell is involved in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy sources.

TotalEnergies is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company. TotalEnergies engages in oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and marketing, and is expanding its presence in renewable energy sectors.

LINK Arkitektur AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multiconsult ASA, specializing in architectural services. LINK Arkitektur is one of the leading architecture firms in Scandinavia, focusing on sustainable and innovative design solutions.