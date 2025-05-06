Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has launched the first phase of its Electronic Vessel Registry (REN), initiating a digital transformation in maritime operations.

The initiative integrates the management systems of the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine (DGMM) and the Public Registry of Ship Ownership of Panama (DGRPN), which are responsible for ship registration and documentation of titles, mortgages, and liens, respectively.

According to Marta Aparicio, Director General of DGRPN, “We cannot subject our users to the unnecessary bureaucracy. We aspire to comprehensive, non-sectoral excellence, which is why we must be on par with, and even surpass, our competitors.”

The REN platform offers real-time global connectivity and remote access for users to submit applications, track processes, and make inquiries.

Continuous user feedback has shaped the development of the REN system, with a focus on usability and cybersecurity.

Aparicio noted, “A comprehensive set of cybersecurity measures has been established to safeguard the confidentiality of operations and ensure the privacy of procedures; all without compromising the integrity of due diligence protocols.”

As part of the rollout, the PMA now accepts online payments and has established physical payment centers.

Ramón Franco, Director General of the Merchant Marine, stated, “Implementing modern, custom-built platforms is essential for maintaining our international leadership... enhancing the experience for our nearly 9,000 registered vessels.”

Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) is a government agency overseeing Panama’s maritime services, including ship registration, port operations, and maritime policy. PMA manages the world's largest open ship registry and plays a central role in global maritime trade.

General Directorate of the Merchant Marine (DGMM) is a division of the PMA responsible for administering the technical and legal registration of ships under the Panamanian flag.

Public Registry of Ship Ownership of Panama (DGRPN) is a department under the PMA that manages the documentation of ownership titles, mortgages, and naval liens related to ships.