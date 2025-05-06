  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

2025 May 6   17:13

shipping

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has launched the first phase of its Electronic Vessel Registry (REN), initiating a digital transformation in maritime operations.

The initiative integrates the management systems of the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine (DGMM) and the Public Registry of Ship Ownership of Panama (DGRPN), which are responsible for ship registration and documentation of titles, mortgages, and liens, respectively.

According to Marta Aparicio, Director General of DGRPN, “We cannot subject our users to the unnecessary bureaucracy. We aspire to comprehensive, non-sectoral excellence, which is why we must be on par with, and even surpass, our competitors.”

The REN platform offers real-time global connectivity and remote access for users to submit applications, track processes, and make inquiries.

Continuous user feedback has shaped the development of the REN system, with a focus on usability and cybersecurity.

Aparicio noted, “A comprehensive set of cybersecurity measures has been established to safeguard the confidentiality of operations and ensure the privacy of procedures; all without compromising the integrity of due diligence protocols.”  

As part of the rollout, the PMA now accepts online payments and has established physical payment centers.

Ramón Franco, Director General of the Merchant Marine, stated, “Implementing modern, custom-built platforms is essential for maintaining our international leadership... enhancing the experience for our nearly 9,000 registered vessels.” 

Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) is a government agency overseeing Panama’s maritime services, including ship registration, port operations, and maritime policy. PMA manages the world's largest open ship registry and plays a central role in global maritime trade.

General Directorate of the Merchant Marine (DGMM) is a division of the PMA responsible for administering the technical and legal registration of ships under the Panamanian flag.  

Public Registry of Ship Ownership of Panama (DGRPN) is a department under the PMA that manages the documentation of ownership titles, mortgages, and naval liens related to ships.

Topics:

digitalisation

Panama Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

15:24

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

10:41

GTT acquires a Danish provider of maritime data collection and analysis solutions for €194mln

2025 May 5

18:00

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:45

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news