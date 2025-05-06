Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

Kalmar has completed a repair project for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) involving the leg of a ship-to-shore (STS) crane at the Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in Mumbai, India, according to the company's release.

The order was recorded in Kalmar’s second-quarter 2024 intake, with the repair work finalized in January 2025. JNPA, a government-owned container port, handles approximately 50% of India's containerized cargo volume.

NSFT operates under a 30-year container-handling license and is a joint venture between JM Baxi and CMA.

The STS cranes at NSFT are integral to container loading and unloading operations.

Kalmar was contracted under its Modernisation Services to perform repairs on one crane's leg.

A global provider of cargo handling solutions, Kalmar is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company offers a range of heavy material handling equipment and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy logistics sectors. Operating in over 120 countries, Kalmar employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, its sales totaled around EUR 1.7 billion.

