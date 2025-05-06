  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

2025 May 6   18:00

ports

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

Kalmar has completed a repair project for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) involving the leg of a ship-to-shore (STS) crane at the Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in Mumbai, India, according to the company's release.

The order was recorded in Kalmar’s second-quarter 2024 intake, with the repair work finalized in January 2025.  JNPA, a government-owned container port, handles approximately 50% of India's containerized cargo volume.

NSFT operates under a 30-year container-handling license and is a joint venture between JM Baxi and CMA.  

The STS cranes at NSFT are integral to container loading and unloading operations.

Kalmar was contracted under its Modernisation Services to perform repairs on one crane's leg.  

A global provider of cargo handling solutions, Kalmar is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company offers a range of heavy material handling equipment and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy logistics sectors. Operating in over 120 countries, Kalmar employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, its sales totaled around EUR 1.7 billion.  

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is India's leading government-owned container port, managing about 50% of the nation's containerized cargo. Located in Mumbai.  

Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) is a container terminal operating under a 30-year license at JNPA. It is a joint venture between JM Baxi and CMA, providing container-handling services at one of JNPA's four terminals.

Topics:

Kalmar

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

17:13

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

15:24

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

10:41

GTT acquires a Danish provider of maritime data collection and analysis solutions for €194mln

2025 May 5

18:00

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:45

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news