Omega Subsea orders 12 ROVs from Kystdesign, with option for 10 more

Omega Subsea announced the awarding of a contract to Norwegian ROV manufacturer Kystdesign for the delivery of 12 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, scheduled for 2026. The agreement includes an option for an additional 10 ROV systems, with deliveries planned for 2027 and 2028, according to the company's release.

Of the initial 12 systems, eight are designated to support various vessel and subsea operations for Solstad, while the remaining four are allocated to undisclosed clients.

Trond Berge, CEO of Omega Subsea, stated: “This contract ensures we are well-positioned for the workload we see coming over the next few years.”

The investment aligns with Omega Subsea’s strategy to enhance long-term capacity and operational flexibility, aiming to reduce lead times and increase availability in response to client needs.

Each ROV unit will be designed to meet the complex demands of deepwater operations, focusing on performance, efficiency, and reliability.

The new systems are expected to enhance Omega Subsea’s ability to support larger-scale and longer-term projects in both existing and new markets.

Omega Subsea is a Norwegian company specializing in ROV services, survey services, subsea project support, and intervention expertise for the global offshore industry. Operating in sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and marine infrastructure, the company emphasizes long-term reliability and operational performance. Headquartered in Norway, Omega Subsea has offices in Bergen, Randaberg, and Aberdeen. In early 2025, Solstad Offshore became a co-owner of Omega Subsea through a significant investment by its subsidiary, Solstad Subsea Holding AS.

Kystdesign is a Norwegian manufacturer of underwater robotic systems, including work-class ROVs and ROTs. The company provides tailored solutions for underwater operations across various industries, such as oil and gas, survey, fish farming, ocean research, search and rescue, and naval applications. Kystdesign's multidisciplinary engineering team specializes in mechanical design, hydraulic systems, electronics, and software development. The company is based in Aksdal, Norway.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a global offshore shipping company that owns and operates a large fleet of offshore vessels. The company offers a comprehensive range of services on a day-rate basis, including ROV systems, survey, project manning delivery, engineering, and gangways.