  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Omega Subsea orders 12 ROVs from Kystdesign, with option for 10 more

2025 May 7   10:18

shipbuilding

Omega Subsea orders 12 ROVs from Kystdesign, with option for 10 more

Omega Subsea announced the awarding of a contract to Norwegian ROV manufacturer Kystdesign for the delivery of 12 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, scheduled for 2026. The agreement includes an option for an additional 10 ROV systems, with deliveries planned for 2027 and 2028, according to the company's release.

Of the initial 12 systems, eight are designated to support various vessel and subsea operations for Solstad, while the remaining four are allocated to undisclosed clients.  

Trond Berge, CEO of Omega Subsea, stated:  “This contract ensures we are well-positioned for the workload we see coming over the next few years.”  

The investment aligns with Omega Subsea’s strategy to enhance long-term capacity and operational flexibility, aiming to reduce lead times and increase availability in response to client needs.  

Each ROV unit will be designed to meet the complex demands of deepwater operations, focusing on performance, efficiency, and reliability. 

The new systems are expected to enhance Omega Subsea’s ability to support larger-scale and longer-term projects in both existing and new markets. 

Omega Subsea is a Norwegian company specializing in ROV services, survey services, subsea project support, and intervention expertise for the global offshore industry. Operating in sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and marine infrastructure, the company emphasizes long-term reliability and operational performance. Headquartered in Norway, Omega Subsea has offices in Bergen, Randaberg, and Aberdeen. In early 2025, Solstad Offshore became a co-owner of Omega Subsea through a significant investment by its subsidiary, Solstad Subsea Holding AS. 

Kystdesign is a Norwegian manufacturer of underwater robotic systems, including work-class ROVs and ROTs. The company provides tailored solutions for underwater operations across various industries, such as oil and gas, survey, fish farming, ocean research, search and rescue, and naval applications. Kystdesign's multidisciplinary engineering team specializes in mechanical design, hydraulic systems, electronics, and software development. The company is based in Aksdal, Norway.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a global offshore shipping company that owns and operates a large fleet of offshore vessels. The company offers a comprehensive range of services on a day-rate basis, including ROV systems, survey, project manning delivery, engineering, and gangways.

Topics:

offshore

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

16:41

Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

16:20

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

15:49

Ocean Yield increases stake in France LNG Shipping to 45%

15:04

Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

14:59

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

14:29

AAL Hamburg delivers three assembled Konecranes ESP 10 cranes to Mexico and Chile

13:52

AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU to explore healthcare logistics JV in Africa

13:22

Wärtsilä launches carbon capture solution to shipping market

12:51

Stolt Sea Farm completes ASC certification for all turbot farms

12:12

ABS grants AiP to Seatrium's 15MW floating wind turbine foundation

11:49

DP World's JAFZA reports highest-ever trade volume of $190 bln in 40th year

11:24

Panama Canal to conduct fire drill on vessel Colón Trader on May 7

10:42

Huisman receives repeat order for two 250mt Knuckle Boom Cranes from SEA1 Offshore

09:51

Apollo-managed funds agree to purchase LNG shipping platform Hav Energy from HitecVision

2025 May 6

18:00

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

17:13

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

15:24

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news