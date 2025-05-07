  1. Home
2025 May 7   10:42

offshore

Huisman receives repeat order for two 250mt Knuckle Boom Cranes from SEA1 Offshore

Huisman announced a contract for the delivery of two 250-metric-ton (mt) Knuckle Boom Cranes to be installed on SEA1 Offshore's new ST-245-designed offshore energy support vessels.

The agreement, signed with COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., follows a previous order for two identical cranes awarded at the end of 2024, according to the company's release.

The cranes will incorporate Huisman's proprietary Active Heave Compensation system, which connects the crane's electric setup to the vessel's DC grid. This integration enables efficient interaction with the vessel's electrical energy storage system, significantly reducing the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations.  

Cees van Veluw, Product Director Cranes at Huisman, stated:  "We are proud to work alongside SEA1 Offshore, COSCO Shipping and Skipsteknisk, combining our expertise to deliver reliable, energy-efficient lifting solutions. The trust placed in us for a repeat order confirms the strength of these partnerships and our shared commitment to innovation in the offshore energy sector."

IRO  Key features of the Huisman Knuckle Boom Crane include: 

-Active Heave Compensated deepwater Main hoist and Auxiliary hoist  250mt maximum lifting capacity  

-Huisman proprietary Active Heave Compensation system  36 meters maximum reach  

-Energy regeneration to the vessel grid 

Huisman is a Dutch company specializing in the design and manufacturing of heavy construction equipment for the world's leading companies in the renewable energy, oil and gas, civil, naval, and entertainment industries. Their product range includes cranes, pipelay equipment, drilling equipment, and winches.

SEA1 Offshore is a Norwegian shipping company that operates in the offshore energy sector. The company focuses on providing support vessels designed for efficiency and sustainability in offshore operations.

COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, one of the world's largest integrated shipping enterprises. COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. specializes in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, providing services such as the construction of various types of vessels, including offshore support vessels, tankers, and container ships. 

Skipsteknisk is a Norwegian naval architecture and marine engineering company that designs advanced vessels for the offshore, fishing, and research sectors.

