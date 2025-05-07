Panama Canal to conduct fire drill on vessel Colón Trader on May 7

On May 7, 2025, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) will conduct a fire control drill aboard the vessel Colón Trader, docked at the Pacific anchorage in the Bay of Panama, according to ACP's release.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. local time. The simulation will be led by the Canal’s Fire Section, with support from units of the Panama Fire Department.

The objective is to test the emergency response capabilities and internal protocols of the Canal’s units, ensuring that all procedures are executed efficiently and in coordination.

The Canal’s Division of Protection and Emergency Response has notified security and emergency agencies from other state institutions about the exercise.

This drill is part of the Panama Canal’s contingency plans aimed at safeguarding its workforce and protecting both land-based and maritime infrastructure along the interoceanic route.

Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is the autonomous entity responsible for the operation, administration, and maintenance of the Panama Canal. Since assuming control of the Canal from the United States in 1999, the ACP has overseen its expansion and modernization, ensuring its continued role as a vital conduit for global maritime trade.