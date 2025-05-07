DP World's JAFZA reports highest-ever trade volume of $190 bln in 40th year

The Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), DP World's flagship free zone, has announced a record-breaking trade volume of $190 billion over the past 12 months, marking a 15% year-on-year increase and the highest contribution to Dubai's economy in its 40-year history, according to the company's release.

Established in 1985 with just 19 companies, JAFZA now hosts over 11,000 businesses, connecting them to more than 3.5 billion consumers via sea, air, and land.

Over the past two decades, JAFZA has attracted more than $30 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai and, alongside Jebel Ali Port, has created over one million direct and indirect jobs.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, added: "Dubai has undergone one of the most dramatic urban and trade transformations in modern history—from a modest desert town with basic infrastructure to a global metropolis that is considered one of the smartest and most future-ready cities in the world. Its population has grown from 500,000 to 3.6 million and its economy has diversified with less than 1% of its GDP coming from oil, which is now driven by tourism, real estate, trade, aviation, and finance. The Jebel Ali ecosystem has had a big role to play in that, with modern infrastructure and business-friendly policies that have created a multimodal trade platform connecting over 3.5 billion consumers."

JAFZA's model has been replicated across 11 economic zones in Europe, India, Africa, and the Americas, with three more in development. Currently, JAFZA attracts nearly 75% of Dubai’s FDI in manufacturing, trade, and transport, serving as a hub for companies across sectors including electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food, petrochemicals, and advanced manufacturing.

Established in 1985, JAFZA is a free economic zone located in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai, UAE. It started with 19 companies and has grown to host over 11,000 businesses from more than 150 countries.

DP World is a global logistics company based in Dubai, UAE. It specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. DP World operates 78 marine and inland terminals across six continents. The company acquired JAFZA in 2014, integrating it into its global portfolio to enhance trade flow and economic development.