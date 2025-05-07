ABS grants AiP to Seatrium's 15MW floating wind turbine foundation

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new Floating Wind Semi-Submersible (FWSS) design, intended to support 15-megawatt offshore wind turbines, according to ABS's release.

The FWSS design features a central column supporting the turbine, complemented by pontoons on three sides. Seatrium emphasizes that the design is optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness, while being capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. ABS conducted design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables, stated, "ABS is supporting the full lifecycle of offshore renewable projects, particularly in Europe and Asia where floating offshore wind power will be an important piece of the overall energy mix."

ABS provides advisory and technical review solutions to offshore renewable energy stakeholders, aiming to minimize risk and enhance safety.

Founded in 1862, the American Bureau of Shipping is a global classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas. ABS provides classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, focusing on safety and performance standards.

Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology is a subsidiary of Seatrium Limited, a Singapore-based company formed from the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine. Seatrium specializes in engineering solutions for the offshore and marine industries.