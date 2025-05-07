Stolt Sea Farm completes ASC certification for all turbot farms

On May 6, 2025, during the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Stolt Sea Farm (SSF) received recognition for achieving Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification across all nine of its turbot farms, according to the company's release.

ASC CEO Chris Ninnes presented the certification to SSF President Jordi Trías, acknowledging the company's adherence to standards concerning animal welfare, human welfare, and environmental responsibility.

Chris Ninnes commented, “Stolt Sea Farm’s achievement sets a powerful example to the entire seafood farming industry, showing that it’s possible to scale sustainably while protecting our environment, supporting communities, and ensuring fish welfare. By becoming the world’s first turbot producer to fully certify all its farms, Stolt Sea Farm isn’t just meeting the highest standards—they’re helping to transform the industry for the better.”

The certification process began with SSF's Øye facility in Norway achieving ASC certification in April 2024. Subsequent audits led to the certification of eight additional turbot farms located in Spain and Portugal by the end of the same year. The ASC is an organization that promotes responsible fish farming practices, focusing on fish welfare, environmental protection, and community support.

Stolt Sea Farm (SSF), established in 1972 in Norway, is a leading producer of turbot and sole, operating land-based aquaculture facilities in Norway, Spain, Portugal, Iceland, and France.

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is an independent, international non-profit organization that manages the world's leading certification program for responsibly farmed seafood.