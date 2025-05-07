  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU to explore healthcare logistics JV in Africa

2025 May 7   13:52

shipping

AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU to explore healthcare logistics JV in Africa

On May 6, 2025, AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the establishment of a joint venture aimed at enhancing the delivery of medical supplies and services across Africa, according to the company's release.

The collaboration seeks to support the United Arab Emirates’ humanitarian aid mission by improving access to essential medicines and healthcare services in underserved regions of the African continent.  

The proposed joint venture would leverage AD Ports Group's logistics infrastructure, including handling, inland transportation, specialized warehousing, and distribution capabilities, in conjunction with Burjeel Holdings’ healthcare platforms and services.  

AD Ports Group has a presence in several African countries, including Egypt, the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania. Burjeel Holdings has experience in establishing healthcare projects in South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad, and Somalia. 

AD Ports Group, established in 2006, is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It operates ports, industrial zones, and logistics services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. The company manages a portfolio that includes port terminals, economic zones, and logistics businesses across Africa, with operations in Egypt, the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania.

Burjeel Holdings is a healthcare services provider based in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company offers super-specialty healthcare services and has established healthcare projects in various African countries, including South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad, and Somalia.

Topics:

logistics

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

16:41

Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

16:20

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

15:49

Ocean Yield increases stake in France LNG Shipping to 45%

15:04

Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

14:59

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

14:29

AAL Hamburg delivers three assembled Konecranes ESP 10 cranes to Mexico and Chile

13:22

Wärtsilä launches carbon capture solution to shipping market

12:51

Stolt Sea Farm completes ASC certification for all turbot farms

12:12

ABS grants AiP to Seatrium's 15MW floating wind turbine foundation

11:49

DP World's JAFZA reports highest-ever trade volume of $190 bln in 40th year

11:24

Panama Canal to conduct fire drill on vessel Colón Trader on May 7

10:42

Huisman receives repeat order for two 250mt Knuckle Boom Cranes from SEA1 Offshore

10:18

Omega Subsea orders 12 ROVs from Kystdesign, with option for 10 more

09:51

Apollo-managed funds agree to purchase LNG shipping platform Hav Energy from HitecVision

2025 May 6

18:00

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

17:13

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

15:24

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news