AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU to explore healthcare logistics JV in Africa

On May 6, 2025, AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the establishment of a joint venture aimed at enhancing the delivery of medical supplies and services across Africa, according to the company's release.

The collaboration seeks to support the United Arab Emirates’ humanitarian aid mission by improving access to essential medicines and healthcare services in underserved regions of the African continent.

The proposed joint venture would leverage AD Ports Group's logistics infrastructure, including handling, inland transportation, specialized warehousing, and distribution capabilities, in conjunction with Burjeel Holdings’ healthcare platforms and services.

AD Ports Group has a presence in several African countries, including Egypt, the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania. Burjeel Holdings has experience in establishing healthcare projects in South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad, and Somalia.

AD Ports Group, established in 2006, is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It operates ports, industrial zones, and logistics services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. The company manages a portfolio that includes port terminals, economic zones, and logistics businesses across Africa, with operations in Egypt, the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania.

Burjeel Holdings is a healthcare services provider based in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company offers super-specialty healthcare services and has established healthcare projects in various African countries, including South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad, and Somalia.