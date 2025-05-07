  1. Home
2025 May 7   13:22

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä launches carbon capture solution to shipping market

Wärtsilä Corporation announced the commercial availability of its carbon capture solution (CCS) for the global maritime industry. The technology, tested to reduce vessel CO₂ emissions by up to 70%, aims to assist ship owners in meeting environmental regulations, including the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2050 reduction target, according to the company's release.

Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä, stated: "CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution. Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets."  

The launch follows the successful installation of the solution onboard Solvang ASA’s Clipper Eris, a 21,000 m³ ethylene carrier. The CCS technology has been operational since the vessel's departure from Singapore in February 2025, capturing emissions from all exhaust gas sources.  

Wärtsilä has been developing this technology since 2019, operating a research centre in Moss, Norway, capable of capturing 10 tonnes of CO₂ per day from a marine engine. The company estimates the carbon capture cost at EUR 50–70 per metric ton of CO₂, inclusive of capital and operating expenses.  

The CCS system is designed for scalability and compatibility with various vessel types and carbon-based fuels, including HFO, methanol, LNG, and MGO. It can be integrated with existing emission reduction technologies such as SOx scrubbers, NOx reduction systems, and particulate matter filters.  

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company focuses on sustainable technology and services to enhance environmental and economic performance. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and employed approximately 18,300 professionals across more than 230 locations in 77 countries.

Solvang ASA is a Norwegian shipping company specializing in the transportation of LPG and petrochemical gases. Founded in 1936, the company operates a modern fleet of 26 vessels, including ethane/ethylene carriers, MGCs, LGCs, and VLGCs. Solvang is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, with additional offices in Oslo and the Philippines.

