  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

2025 May 7   15:04

ports

Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

As of April 1, 2025, the Inbound Release Platform (IRP) is operational, developed collaboratively by Port of Antwerp-Bruges, its subsidiary NxtPort, The Way Forward, and Belgian Customs, according to the company's release.

The platform facilitates compliance with new European customs legislation for inbound cargo flows, enhancing digital processing of import, transshipment, and transit operations across all Belgian seaports.  

IRP serves as a centralized platform for secure data exchange among customs authorities, shipping agents, terminal operators, declarants, and logistics service providers. It supports all cargo types, including breakbulk, bulk, containers, ferry, and RoRo.  

Geert Maes, Transition Manager at NxtPort, stated:  "Since IRP was launched on 1 April, the roll-out has been taking place as part of a controlled and phased process, in close cooperation with several early movers in Zeebrugge, Antwerpen and Gent (MSC Belgium, Grimaldi Belgium, CSP Zeebrugge Terminal, Antwerp Euroterminal, Stukwerkers and De Baerdemaecker). Through incremental testing involving increasing volumes and complexity, the processes are being carefully validated and, where necessary, refined in the production environment. This pragmatic approach also gives Customs the necessary space to get used to the system and will prevent disruptions in the flow of goods. Today, almost 100% of the shipping agents and terminal operators in Belgium are involved and the commitment that exists on the logistics side is also growing: 60 to 70 customs agents and logistics service providers have already begun the onboarding process of their own accord."

Shipping agents and terminal operators are advised to align with the phased implementation schedule. Customs agents and logistics providers can utilize the Import Consignment API for improved shipment status visibility.

A subsidiary of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, NxtPort specializes in developing digital platforms to enhance data sharing and operational efficiency within the port community.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges, formed from the merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge, stands as one of Europe's largest seaports.

The Way Forward is an initiative led by Alfaport Voka, representing the interests of the port community in Flanders. It aims to foster digital transformation and collaboration among stakeholders to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the port sector.

Topics:

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

16:41

Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

16:20

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

15:49

Ocean Yield increases stake in France LNG Shipping to 45%

14:59

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

14:29

AAL Hamburg delivers three assembled Konecranes ESP 10 cranes to Mexico and Chile

13:52

AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU to explore healthcare logistics JV in Africa

13:22

Wärtsilä launches carbon capture solution to shipping market

12:51

Stolt Sea Farm completes ASC certification for all turbot farms

12:12

ABS grants AiP to Seatrium's 15MW floating wind turbine foundation

11:49

DP World's JAFZA reports highest-ever trade volume of $190 bln in 40th year

11:24

Panama Canal to conduct fire drill on vessel Colón Trader on May 7

10:42

Huisman receives repeat order for two 250mt Knuckle Boom Cranes from SEA1 Offshore

10:18

Omega Subsea orders 12 ROVs from Kystdesign, with option for 10 more

09:51

Apollo-managed funds agree to purchase LNG shipping platform Hav Energy from HitecVision

2025 May 6

18:00

Kalmar completes STS crane repair project for JNPA in Mumbai

17:35

BIMCO adopts Energy Efficiency Data Sharing Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025

17:13

Panama Maritime Authority begins phase one of electronic vessel registry

16:50

Denmark’s Port Esbjerg сompletes fairway deepening project

16:36

Multiconsult secures civil engineering contract for Northern Lights phase 2

15:59

Finnlines reports €166 mln revenue in Q1 2025

15:24

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract extension with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa

14:45

VTTI and Höegh Evi commence permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

14:26

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk sign MoU on decarbonisation and logistics cooperation

13:55

ADNOC Drilling awarded $806M long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs

13:25

Valaris secures contract for Drillship VALARIS DS-15

11:54

Koppö Energia selects thyssenkrupp Uhde for green methanol technology in Finland

11:12

VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news