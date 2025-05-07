Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

As of April 1, 2025, the Inbound Release Platform (IRP) is operational, developed collaboratively by Port of Antwerp-Bruges, its subsidiary NxtPort, The Way Forward, and Belgian Customs, according to the company's release.

The platform facilitates compliance with new European customs legislation for inbound cargo flows, enhancing digital processing of import, transshipment, and transit operations across all Belgian seaports.

IRP serves as a centralized platform for secure data exchange among customs authorities, shipping agents, terminal operators, declarants, and logistics service providers. It supports all cargo types, including breakbulk, bulk, containers, ferry, and RoRo.

Geert Maes, Transition Manager at NxtPort, stated: "Since IRP was launched on 1 April, the roll-out has been taking place as part of a controlled and phased process, in close cooperation with several early movers in Zeebrugge, Antwerpen and Gent (MSC Belgium, Grimaldi Belgium, CSP Zeebrugge Terminal, Antwerp Euroterminal, Stukwerkers and De Baerdemaecker). Through incremental testing involving increasing volumes and complexity, the processes are being carefully validated and, where necessary, refined in the production environment. This pragmatic approach also gives Customs the necessary space to get used to the system and will prevent disruptions in the flow of goods. Today, almost 100% of the shipping agents and terminal operators in Belgium are involved and the commitment that exists on the logistics side is also growing: 60 to 70 customs agents and logistics service providers have already begun the onboarding process of their own accord."

Shipping agents and terminal operators are advised to align with the phased implementation schedule. Customs agents and logistics providers can utilize the Import Consignment API for improved shipment status visibility.

A subsidiary of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, NxtPort specializes in developing digital platforms to enhance data sharing and operational efficiency within the port community.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges, formed from the merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge, stands as one of Europe's largest seaports.

The Way Forward is an initiative led by Alfaport Voka, representing the interests of the port community in Flanders. It aims to foster digital transformation and collaboration among stakeholders to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the port sector.