Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA commenced a three-year shipping contract with a leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The agreement is valued at approximately USD 140 million, based on expected volumes over the contract period, according to the company's release.

The renewed contract includes amended rates aligned with current market levels. Additionally, the customer's agreements incorporate direct support for Wallenius Wilhelmsen's decarbonization initiatives through a new Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) scheme that accommodates the anticipated evolution of the company's fuel mix.

"Continuing our positive start to 2025, the significant multi-year contract further strengthens our long-standing partnerships in the high and heavy segment, extending predictability for both the customer and Wallenius Wilhelmsen," said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a Norway-based global shipping and logistics company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics. The company manages the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk cargo worldwide. It operates approximately 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes across six continents, supported by a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers, and eight marine terminals. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Wallenius Wilhelmsen employs around 9,500 people across 28 countries.