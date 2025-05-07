  1. Home
2025 May 7   16:20

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced on May 7, 2025, the development of MLF-O, a standardized model for deep-sea floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) production, storage, and offloading facilities. The company received basic certification for MLF-O from classification societies DNV (Norway), Lloyd’s Register (UK), and the American Bureau of Shipping (USA) during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2025) held in Houston on May 5, according to the company's release.

MLF-O is SHI's second standard FLNG model, following the nearshore-focused MLF-N. The MLF-O design addresses the sloshing phenomenon of liquefied natural gas by configuring the cargo hold in two rows to minimize internal impact.

The standardized design allows for cargo hold capacity to be increased from 180,000 m³ to a maximum of 220,000 m³.

SHI plans to leverage MLF-O and MLF-N in bidding for overseas gas field development projects.

Jang Hae-ki, head of SHI's Technology Development Division, stated, "MLF-O is an innovative solution that meets customer needs by minimizing operating costs and dramatically reducing delivery time. We will maintain our first-mover advantage in the FLNG market." 

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of Samsung Group, SHI specializes in the construction of ships and offshore structures, including FLNG units.

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is a Norwegian classification society that provides services for managing risk and ensuring safety and sustainability in various industries, including maritime and energy.  

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a UK-based classification society offering compliance, risk, and technical consultancy services to improve safety and performance in the maritime sector.  

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a US-based classification society that sets standards for the design, construction, and operational maintenance of marine and offshore structures.

Topics:

Samsung Heavy Industries

