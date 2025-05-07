Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rhenus Logistics India Private Limited to operate barge services on various national waterways in India, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways's release.

Under the MoU, Rhenus Logistics will deploy 100 cargo vessels along with pusher tugs in a phased manner on National Waterways 1 (Ganga), 2 (Brahmaputra), 16 (Barak), and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes.

The first phase, commencing in the third quarter of 2025, will see the deployment of approximately 20 barges and six pusher tugs. These vessels are designed for low-draft navigation and will transport both bulk and break-bulk cargo across North, East, and Northeast India, as well as to neighboring countries.

This collaboration aligns with the Jal Marg Vikas Project, implemented with financial assistance from the World Bank, aimed at augmenting the capacity of National Waterway.

The project includes maintenance dredging, construction of IWT terminals and navigational locks, establishment of community jetties, and provision of navigational aids along the waterway to facilitate efficient passenger and cargo movement.

The number of operational waterways in India has increased from 24 to 29, with river cruises operating on 13 national waterways. Cargo traffic on national waterways has reached an all-time high of 145.84 million tonnes.

The recently introduced 'Jalvahak' Cargo Promotion Scheme, launched in December last year, incentivizes cargo owners and movers up to 35% of the actual operating expenditure incurred on waterways journeys, making it a more attractive option. A fixed scheduled service for cargo movement has also been initiated on NW-1, NW-2, and NW-16 via the IBP route under this scheme.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), established in 1986 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is responsible for the development and regulation of inland waterways for shipping and navigation. The authority oversees the infrastructure development of national waterways to promote inland water transport in India.

Rhenus Logistics India Private Limited is a subsidiary of the Rhenus Group, a Germany-based international logistics service provider operating in over 70 countries with an annual turnover of EUR 8.2 billion. Rhenus Logistics India offers comprehensive logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and supply chain management services across India.