2025 May 7   17:06

shipping

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, reporting operating revenues of ¥1,047,944 million ($7,028.0 million), a 9.4% increase from ¥957,939 million ($6,425.1 million) in the previous fiscal year.

Operating income rose 22.2% to ¥102,855 million ($689.8 million) from ¥84,154 million ($564.5 million), while ordinary income surged 132.1% to ¥308,089 million ($2,066.2 million) from ¥132,728 million ($890.1 million).

Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 199.4% to ¥305,384 million ($2,048.0 million) from ¥101,989 million ($684.1 million).

The company recorded ¥202,052 million ($1,355.3 million) in equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, with Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) contributing ¥201,200 million ($1,349.8 million).

Total assets as of March 31, 2025, were ¥2,210,049 million ($14,822.3 million), up from ¥2,109,432 million ($14,147.1 million), with net assets at ¥1,677,449 million ($11,250.9 million), compared to ¥1,624,600 million ($10,896.1 million) the prior year.

Cash flows from operating activities generated a net inflow of ¥273,173 million ($1,832.4 million), while investing activities resulted in a net outflow of ¥126,133 million ($846.0 million), and financing activities saw a net outflow of ¥211,646 million ($1,420.4 million).  

In the Dry Bulk Segment, operating revenues grew 9.8% to ¥322,357 million ($2,162.0 million), with segment profit rising 278.4% to ¥13,596 million ($91.2 million).

The Energy Resource Transport Segment saw a 3.5% decrease in operating revenues to ¥101,917 million ($683.5 million), with segment profit declining 33.5% to ¥4,992 million ($33.5 million).

The Product Logistics Segment reported an 11.7% increase in operating revenues to ¥612,857 million ($4,110.4 million), with segment profit up 128.8% to ¥294,329 million ($1,974.2 million).

The Other segment recorded a 7.2% increase in operating revenues to ¥10,812 million ($72.5 million), but segment profit fell 32.4% to ¥968 million ($6.5 million).  

The company declared an annual dividend of ¥100.00 ($0.67) per share for FY2024, with an interim dividend of ¥50.00 ($0.34) and a planned year-end dividend of ¥50.00 ($0.34).

For FY2025, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha forecasts operating revenues of ¥950,000 million ($6,371.7 million), a 9.3% decrease, with operating income of ¥80,000 million ($536.6 million), down 22.2%, ordinary income of ¥105,000 million ($704.2 million), down 65.9%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥100,000 million ($670.7 million), a 67.3% decrease.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., also known as K Line, is a Japanese shipping company. Headquartered in Tokyo, it operates a diverse fleet across dry bulk, energy resource transport, and product logistics, including car carriers, containerships, and logistics services.

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) is a Singapore-based global container shipping company formed in 2017 as a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line). ONE operates a fleet of containerships servicing major trade routes worldwide.

