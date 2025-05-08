  1. Home
2025 May 8   11:03

DP World opens first Singapore warehouse to strengthen Asian logistics capabilities

This new facility adds to DP World’s total warehousing capacity in Asia Pacific region, which now stands at more than 800,000 sqm.

Credit: DP World

DP World, the international supply chain solutions business, says it has opened its first ever logistics asset in Singapore. Strategically located in the city-state, which is the financial conduit between China and South-East Asia, the 13,000 sqm multi-user bonded, purpose-built warehouse at Mapletree Benoi Logistics Hub is the latest addition to DP World’s warehousing footprint in Asia Pacific, following the unveiling of similar facilities in Incheon, South Korea and Hong Kong respectively. Complemented by its global ports and terminals network and freight forwarding business, DP World now manages more than 800,000 sqm of warehousing space across the region.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director for DP World in Asia Pacific, said: “Today’s news is another significant milestone for us in Singapore, following the setup of our regional APAC headquarters here back in 2021. This new addition will better fortify our offerings across the entire spectrum of logistics services, backed by our network of ports and terminals in the region. With these new facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea complementing the existing network of assets we manage, we are now better positioned than ever to deliver agile, efficient, and reliable logistics solutions. We will continue to make strategic investments in key markets to give the best possible service to our customers.”

Expanding footprint in Singapore to fuel regional growth

Since the relocation of its APAC regional office to Singapore in 2021, DP World has more than tripled its employee base in the country. Today, DP World employs more than 10,000 people in APAC, which makes up almost 10% of its global workforce.

Through key acquisitions in the last twelve months – including that of Singapore-based Legend Global Logistics (Legend) – the company has expanded its specialist logistics service offering for customers, adding new capabilities and expertise to its global networks of supply chain infrastructure.

Growing presence in Asia Pacific

In addition to Legend, DP World has completed the acquisition of Savan Logistics and Cargo Services Far East in the last twelve months. It also announced a US$50 million investment to develop a new logistics centre in Busan New Port, strengthening the port’s position as a logistics hub for Northeast Asia.

These moves are part of DP World’s broader vision to be the logistics partner of choice in Asia Pacific, delivering innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence at every step of the supply chain.

