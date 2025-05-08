TGS awarded 4D streamer contract

TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, says it has secured a 4D streamer contract in the East Mediterranean. Acquisition is scheduled to commence in Q2 this year and the contract has a duration of approximately 90 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract. By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver high quality 4D data to our client."

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.