Norfolk Southern, Port of Virginia create country’s first RailGreen Corridor

The Port of Virginia​ Authority (VPA) says it is collaborating with Norfolk Southern on its new RailGreen program that reduces supply chain emissions for shippers. With the first-of-its-kind emission reduction program for freight rail connecting to the East Coast’s most sustainable port, shippers now have the nation’s first “RailGreen Corridor” to conduct business.

Norfolk Southern runs daily service to and from The Virginia​ Inland Port (VIP) —​ The Port of Virginia’s intermodal terminal in Front Royal. VIP connects to The Port of Virginia’s terminals in Norfolk Harbor. Cargo owners using Norfolk Southern’s​ lane can participate in RailGreen and reduce emissions.

Norfolk Southern’s​ low-carbon biofuel use in locomotives generates RailGreen certificates.

Customers purchase certificates to apply toward their supply chain emissions.

As customers purchase certificates, Norfolk Southern acquires more biofuel.

Why it matters: A company’s supply chain emissions are the hardest to track and tackle. RailGreen makes it possible. The partnership will contribute to a reduction in Scope 3​ emissions on the East Coast.

RailGreen builds on Norfolk Southern’s​ sustainable initiatives like increased biofuel, solar power for rail yards, and hybrid locomotives. The Port of Virginia​ is the East Coast’s first port to power all terminals with 100% clean energy, and cargo moves there with the lowest emissions on the coast.

Blockchain-backed Environmental Attribute Certificates from 123Carbon​ – the leading, independent book-and-claim​ platform – ensure each metric ton of reduced emission is tracked to avoid double counting. Third-party validation verifies carbon-reducing activities against international standards.

“Rail is already the most sustainable way to transport goods over land, and we’re not resting on that advantage. By working with The Port of Virginia​, we’ve created a green-shipping solution for customers transporting goods to and from the coast.” —​ Ed Elkins, Norfolk Southern EVP & Chief Commercial Officer

“The goal is to provide cargo owners options. With more and more cargo owners emphasizing their interest in modern, cleaner supply chains, this effort goes right to that point.” —​ Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia​ Port Authority.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7​ million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country’s population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes.

About The Virginia​ Port Authority

The Virginia​ Port Authority (VPA​) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia​. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia​ International Terminals, LLC (VIT​), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia​ Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia​ International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia​ helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia​ winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About 123 Carbon

With over 70 global users, 123Carbon​ is the first independent platform for book & claim within Transportation. It supports fuel suppliers, fleet operators, forwarders and cargo owners in the issuance, management and transfer of Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) across all modalities and all technologies. Next to the central registry, 123Carbon​ also offers a private Book & Claim solution that fuel suppliers and fleet operators can use to allocate company-branded certificates to their customers in a private environment. This is also regarded as a critical instrument for forwarders that operate across different transport modes and are seeking a single solution to allocate their environmental benefits to their customers in a standardized way.