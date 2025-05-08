  1. Home
2025 May 8   16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

Credit: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy says it has successfully demonstrated HyFlex™, an innovative energy supply system based on zero-emission hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology, in collaboration with Stena Line, Power Cell Group, Linde Gas, and the Port of Gothenburg. In a two-week test, HyFlex generated electricity using green hydrogen as fuel while connected to the existing shore power system for ships on one of Stena Line’s ferry vessels.  

HyFlex is a cutting-edge, emission-free system that produces electricity, heat, and water. It is flexible, scalable, and designed as a portable plug-and-play unit, making it easy to transport and use immediately. This innovative solution effectively addresses challenges such as locally constrained grids or remote power needs. Compared to conventional diesel power generators running continuously, a 1 (megavolt-amperes) MVA HyFlex can mitigate up to 1,600 tons of diesel fuel per year, translating into 5,800 tons of CO2 saved.

The initiative at the Port of Gothenburg has taken a significant step forward by connecting HyFlex directly to the local power grid to demonstrate its grid-supporting capabilities. The valuable field data collected will enhance the solution that is currently under development, showcasing the potential of hydrogen as an energy carrier and the technical viability of fuel cell technology in port environments.

Importantly, this collaboration on hydrogen-powered generators has become particularly relevant in light of the new EU regulations in 2030, requiring ships over 5,000 gross tonnages to use an onshore power supply (OPS) or zero-emission technology in ports.

This successful demonstration of HyFlex builds on Hitachi Energy’s previous innovative efforts, such as the project to decarbonize a construction site in the Port of Gothenburg. In that initiative, the islanded hydrogen-powered generator supplied clean power for an electric excavator, marking the first demonstration at a customer site. Furthermore, it shows the scalability and versatility of HyFlex in various applications, reinforcing its potential to drive sustainable energy solutions across different sectors. 

About Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.

