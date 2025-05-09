Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

A hydrogen system is under construction in the port of Rotterdam, combining production and use primarily in industry, as well as the import and transit of hydrogen to other parts of Northwest Europe, the port authority said in its news release. Despite challenges posed by increased costs and economic uncertainties, the system is steadily taking shape. Here is a look at the key hydrogen projects from the past year, in no particular order:

Holland Hydrogen 1 under construction

Holland Hydrogen 1 is taking concrete form. Shell is constructing Europe’s first major renewable hydrogen plant, with a capacity of 200 MW. Last year, Shell and TenneT signed a connection and transport agreement for the high-voltage grid, and the plant is now linked to it. A hydrogen pipeline, which will also be part of the national hydrogen network, connects the hydrogen plant to the port of Rotterdam.

Announcement second green hydrogen plant ELYgator

Earlier this year, the French company Air Liquide announced its plans to develop, construct and operate a 200 MW electrolyser at the first conversion park on the Maasvlakte. This hydrogen plant, named ‘ELYgator’, produces low-carbon hydrogen from renewable energy and is expected to be operational by the end of 2027. Air Liquide will harness power from the OranjeWind and Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) wind farms off the Dutch coast to produce hydrogen for the TotalEnergies refinery, among others.

Production and storage facility for sustainable aviation fuel

At the end of 2024, Power2X and Advario announced the joint development of a large-scale production and storage facility for sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) with a capacity exceeding 250,000 tonnes of e-SAF per year. This facility will produce enough environmentally friendly fuel for approximately 7,000 flights between Amsterdam and New York each year, while the demand for hydrogen continues to rise.

Successful bunkering ammonia

In April 2025, Trammo, OCI, and James Fisher Fendercare successfully conducted an ammonia bunkering pilot between two vessels in the port of Rotterdam. This represents an important step in preparing the port for the bunkering of green ammonia. During the pilot, 800 cubic metres of liquid ammonia at -33°C were transferred, validating the port's safety framework. The first vessels capable of using ammonia as bunker fuel are expected in 2026 or 2027.

Porthos: CO2 transport and storage under the North Sea

Porthos is the first large-scale CO2 transport and storage project in the EU, comprising a 30 km land pipeline, a compressor station on the Maasvlakte, and an injection platform located 20 km offshore in the North Sea. Meanwhile, 80% of the land pipeline has been completed. With the arrival of the Valaris drilling platform, offshore work for the construction of the Porthos infrastructure has clearly begun. From here, CO2 is pumped to a depleted gas field, a sealed space of porous sandstone at a depth of over 3 km beneath the North Sea bed. An important step in the development of low-carbon hydrogen production in Rotterdam.

Offshore wind park Zeevonk II

The Zeevonk II project involves the development of a 2 GW offshore wind farm, a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm, and an electrolyser with a capacity of up to 1 GW at the second conversion park on the Maasvlakte. It will make it possible to convert wind farm energy into green hydrogen. Zeevonk II is a joint venture of Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which won the government tender for an offshore wind farm with integration systems. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2029.

Brazilian green hydrogen for Germany via Rotterdam

The ports of Pecém (in Ceará, Brazil), Rotterdam, and duisport (Germany) are collaborating to facilitate the transport of alternative fuels. CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority, Boudewijn Siemons: ‘We recognise Brazil’s potential as a supplier of green hydrogen. We are pleased to welcome duisport to this collaboration aimed at establishing an end-to-end supply chain for green hydrogen.’ In the short term, transport from Rotterdam is possible via inland shipping and will be facilitated by pipelines from 2032.

Fertiglobe: first delivery of green ammonia for EU via Rotterdam

Fertiglobe has been awarded the tender for the first H2Global pilot auction for green ammonia. The product will be imported via the port of Rotterdam and sold by Hintco in standardised volumes through annual auctions. In this capacity, Hintco acts as a 'market maker', stimulating new markets for green hydrogen and low-emission fuels.

CO2next: temporary storage and transhipment of CO2

The CO2next project for the temporary storage and handling of liquid CO2 at the Maasvlakte in Rotterdam is entering the FEED phase. Shell and TotalEnergies have partnered with Gasunie and Vopak in this collaboration. The terminal will be supplied with liquid CO2 by vessels and will be connected to empty North Sea gas fields via the Aramis pipeline. With an initial annual capacity of 5.4 million, it has the potential to grow to 15 million tonnes per year. The investment decision is scheduled for 2025. Commercial activities are anticipated to begin in 2028.

Ammonia terminal and cracker VTTI

VTTI aims to develop an ammonia terminal and cracker in both Rotterdam and Antwerp. The European Commission has designated the project as a Project of Common Interest and is providing an €11.6 million EU contribution for Rotterdam. Given the significant market interest in the open season, VTTI is now starting the Heads of Agreement Phase with interested parties to further advance the project.

Construction hydrogen network

The construction of the national hydrogen network commenced in 2023 in the port of Rotterdam. Hynetwork is rolling out the network in phases, with the first section in Rotterdam expected to become operational in 2026. By 2030, the infrastructure will be available in industrial clusters along the Dutch coast. Simultaneously, connections to Germany and Belgium will be established. Between 2031 and 2033, all industrial clusters will be fully interconnected. The west-east connection of the national hydrogen network (the hydrogen pipeline from the Delta Rhine Corridor) will also be completed by that time.

Delta Rhine Corridor

The government has decided to prioritise the development of hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure within the Delta Rhine Corridor (DRC). The hydrogen pipeline needs to be constructed quickly to get the hydrogen market going. This is significant news for companies contemplating investments in the production, storage or purchase of hydrogen. It is important not only for Rotterdam, but also for other industrial clusters in the Netherlands, Germany, and Northwest Europe. The hydrogen pipeline is projected to be completed between 2031 to 2032. The development of an ammonia pipeline between Rotterdam and Germany is no longer included in the DRC scope but will proceed as a standalone project.