China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

A new milestone achievement in China's shipbuilding industry

Adora Flora City, China's second domestically built large cruise ship, entered a key stage on Monday, April 28th. It floated for the first time after just a year of construction in the dock. The floating process began early on Monday and took about six hours, the classification society RINA said in its news release.

Construction has progressed much faster compared to the first domestically built large cruise ship. Zhang Qiang, Assistant Director of the Cruise Ship Project at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, CSSC, stated: "By the time the first ship floated for the first time, construction progress was just over 40%, but for the second ship, it is over 70%. It's a very big improvement for shipbuilding."

Compared to China's first cruise ship, the second one is heavier and longer. The gross tonnage increased by 6,400 metric tons, reaching over 140,000 metric tons. The length increased by 17.4 meters, making it 341 meters long. Wu Xiaoyuan, Chief Production Director at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, CSSC, explained: "The length is mainly added to the atrium part of the ship. Each of the three decks at the atrium is 300 square meters larger, which provides a better experience for passengers when boarding. The public area outside has been increased by some 2,000 square meters."

According to the factory, the overall construction hours are expected to be reduced by 20%. Digitalization has significantly improved efficiency. All processes were simulated before construction began to avoid major flaws. Additionally, artificial intelligence allows workers to use cellphones to check the model and compare it with the real ship on site.

Simone Manca, Vice President of RINA North Asia, commented: "Adora Flora City is a great achievement, not only for the cruise sector in general but also for the Chinese industry. It's quite clear that China is investing a lot in the cruise industry in terms of expertise and capability. I am quite confident that China will have a bright future in this sector."

Now that it's floating, the ship's construction will focus on interior decoration and systems. It is expected to have its first trial sail in May 2026, with official delivery by the end of next year.