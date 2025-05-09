  1. Home
2025 May 9   12:07

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

Prototype completion targeted for end of 2026, with field testing and commercialization commencing in 2027

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Robotics announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Persona AI, a leader in embodied artificial intelligence, and robotics integration and manufacturing firm Vazil Company. The agreement, signed during a formal ceremony in Houston, Texas, initiates a joint program to create humanoid robots capable of performing complex welding tasks in shipyard environments.

This strategic partnership aims to usher in a new era of human-machine collaboration. The initiative will deliver prototype humanoids by the end of 2026, with field testing and full commercial deployment scheduled to begin in 2027.

Under the agreement, the four parties will collaborate to develop humanoids equipped with advanced AI and robotic systems capable of high-precision welding. The goal is to enhance productivity and improve workplace safety in shipyards.

Persona AI will lead the development of humanoid hardware and AI-based control and learning algorithms. Vazil Company will develop the welding tools and build the industrial testing environment. HD KSOE will support deployment in live shipyard settings and provide field engineering data. HD Hyundai Robotics will contribute welding-path AI training data and performance validation.

HD KSOE Senior Vice President Mr. Dong-ju Lee stated, "Welding humanoids will not only boost productivity but also significantly reduce the burden on workers and greatly enhance safety. By developing robots optimized for shipyard tasks, we aim to set a new paradigm in shipbuilding automation. Our goal is a smart shipyard where humans and intelligent robots collaborate seamlessly."

Persona AI CEO Nicolaus Radford added, "As heavy industry faces growing labor constraints—especially in high-risk trades like welding—the need for rugged, autonomous humanoid robots is more urgent than ever. This partnership with HD Hyundai and Vazil is more than symbolic—deploying to the shipyard is one of the largest real-world proving grounds for Persona's tough, humanoid robots.

HD Hyundai Robotics Vice President Mr. Young-hoon Song stated, " Unlike conventional robots that focus solely on repetitive tasks, these robots must be able to observe, reason, and make decisions. By leveraging HD Hyundai Robotics' extensive experience in robotic automated welding and engineering, we aim to develop an innovative humanoid welding solution."

Vazil Company CTO Sungwon Kim commented, "By developing humanoids capable of precision welding, we will elevate shipyard automation to the next level. We look forward to our manufacturing partnership with Persona AI to help them build and deploy to the Korean markets. This partnership marks a significant milestone in a global industrial robotics collaboration."

About HD Hyundai KSOE
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) is a global leader in shipbuilding and advanced marine engineering. It oversees HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, and HD Hyundai Samho.

About Persona AI
Persona AI develops embodied AI systems capable of working alongside humans in dangerous, high-impact environments. The company brings decades of experience in space- and ocean-grade robotics to real-world labor challenges.

