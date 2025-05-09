  1. Home
2025 May 9   15:51

ports

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

Kale Logistics (Kale), along with its local partner Novel Muscat, has been awarded the contract by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) of Oman to develop a National Port Community System (NPCS). CAAS said.

This multimodal cargo community platform will digitalise and streamline operations across Oman’s ports, airports, land ports, and free zones.

Announced at the Oman Logistics Day celebration in Muscat, Government Ministers from MTCIT stood alongside governmental delegates from the Gulf Cooperation Council and officials from the World Bank to acknowledge the strategic investment.

The NPCS will provide a singular national logistics platform for all modes of transport and will streamline operations across Oman’s transport and logistics sector, facilitating international trade and boosting the state’s business potential.

Eng. Abdullah bin Ali Al Busaidi, acting head of the Oman Logistics Center at the MTCIT, stated that the Logistics Sector Strategy 2040 is built around four key pillars.

The first is Market Development, which focuses on implementing projects and activities to achieve the targeted share in land, sea, and air transport markets.

The second is Trade Facilitation, aimed at a qualitative shift in cargo processing systems across land, sea, and airports, as well as supply and logistics chains.

The third is Enhancing Employment and Omanisation, which emphasizes the Ministry’s initiatives in labor market governance, regulation, training, capacity-building, and increasing Omanisation within the logistics sector.

The fourth is Logistics Technologies, which seeks to encourage companies in the logistics sector to adopt advanced technologies to boost their competitiveness in regional markets.

Vineet Malhotra, co-founder and director, Kale Logistics solutions said: “This is an honour for Kale and we are keen to acknowledge the foresight demonstrated by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in deciding to invest in the National Port Community System, which will bring countless operational efficiencies across the Omani cargo network.

