2025 May 9   14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

18 agreements were signed during celebration of Logistics Day 2025

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology celebrated “Logistics Day” at Al Bustan Palace Hotel. This year’s celebration was held under the theme “Logistics Technologies and Investment,” emphasizing the role of modern and advanced technologies in enhancing the competitiveness of the logistics sector, improving its operational efficiency, and attracting investments, the Ministry said in its media release.

The event witnessed the signing of 18 agreements with a total investment value exceeding OMR 100 million. These agreements span various fields, including ports, airports, transportation activities, storage, and the integration of smart technologies into the logistics sector. During the celebration, the winners of the 2025 Logistics Sector Best Practices Award were also announced.

In his opening remarks, Eng. Abdullah bin Ali Al Busaidi, Acting Head of the Oman Logistics Center at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, stated that the celebration of Logistics Day reaffirms the importance of the sector and its fundamental and pivotal role in strengthening the national economy. He noted that the logistics sector is broad and diverse, representing an integrated system that includes road networks, ports, land border crossings, airports, logistics zones, transportation activities, and storage, serving as a backbone for various economic and service-related activities.

