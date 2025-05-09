NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

ABS issued an approval in principle to SBM Offshore for its concept of a near zero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The NearZero FPSO design incorporates low carbon technologies that collectively create a “near zero” Scope 3 carbon emissions profile, achieving up to 80% reduction in GHG emissions. The introduction of the NearZero FPSO is an important step in SBM’s strategic path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements, the classification society said.

Low carbon technologies featured in the FPSO concept at a systems level include all electric topsides, closed flare, carbon capture and seawater intake riser/deep intake sea hose – technologies that SBM says not only reduce carbon emissions but also power demands.

ABS has a long history of supporting FPSO projects and classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978. ABS continues to lead in providing guidance on safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs for sustainable operations globally.

Wenchong shipyard in China, part of the CSSC Group, has ordered four shipsets of 3 × MAN 8L21/31 MK2 GenSets in connection with the construction of 4 × 96m C-CSOVs (Construction and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) operated by Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DO).

A CSOV is a specialised vessel designed to provide support services during the commissioning and operation phases of offshore wind farms. DO has innovated this concept with increased flexibility, offering the market enhanced applicability in the construction phase, as well as in the cable-grid sector. The basic design was drafted by Naval Architects Salt Ship Design AS from Norway. MAN Energy Solutions licensee, CMP, will build the engines in China with delivery scheduled from Q1, 2027; the order includes an option for further vessels.

The engines will be delivered as part-load optimised for increased fuel efficiency. They will also form part of an innovative diesel-electric concept that complies with Dynamic Positioning stage 2 (DP2), as set out by the DNV classification society.

The vessel design that allows for the future retrofitting of the L21/31 GenSets to methanol operation caters for this to a much higher degree than class notation actually requires. Having introduced substantial methanol infrastructure into the vessel already today will make a future conversion to carbon-neutrality smooth and efficient.

MAN Energy Solutions reports a growing trend within the offshore-vessel segment for construction to take place in China. The company already has a sizable presence in China supporting a broad network of licensee engine builders and a growing portfolio of new engine models. Likewise, its after-sales division – MAN PrimeServ – has a strong, global presence, regardless of where the DO vessels eventually operate.

About Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt

Launched in 2024, Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DO) is positioning itself as an important player in the rapidly growing offshore energy market. DO acts as commercial manager for four ordered special-purpose vessels, which have been ordered by Schoeller Holdings. These Construction and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (C-CSOVs) are expected to enter service in 2027. The core task of Hamburg-based DO lies in the development of special offshore ships and the commercial operation of these technically sophisticated vessels tailored to the energy market. Technical management will be contributed by Columbia Energy.