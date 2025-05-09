Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

The wind propulsion was developed in collaboration with Vale and Anemoi Marine Technologies

Credit: Asyad Group

Asyad Group says it has launched of the massive cargo vessel “Sohar Max,” utilizing wind propulsion technology to achieve superior environmental efficiency. The ambitious project underscores Asyad’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive the maritime sector’s transition to sustainability by integrating wind propulsion technologies that significantly reduce carbon emissions and lead the shift toward cleaner and more efficient energy in maritime operations.

The “Sohar Max” – with a carrying capacity of 400,000 tons – is equipped with five giant rotor sails, each 35 meters tall and 5 meters in diameter, developed in collaboration with global leader Vale and Anemoi Marine Technologies. These rotor sails efficiently leverage wind energy, a physical principle that efficiently captures wind energy to enhance vessel propulsion. Leveraging this cutting-edge technology, the sails reduce fuel consumption by up to 6%. Moreover, this innovation curtails carbon emissions by 3,000 tons annually per vessel, positioning “Sohar Max” as a trailblazer in sustainable maritime shipping.

The advanced folding technology of the rotor sails, developed by “Anemoi”, allows for horizontal folding during port maneuvers or when navigating under low-clearance structures such as bridges. This innovative design offers exceptional operational flexibility, ensuring smooth navigation and enhancing cargo handling efficiency and vessel performance under diverse marine conditions. These forward-thinking solutions align with Asyad Group’s objectives of achieving a balance between environmental sustainability and high operational efficiency.

Dr. Ibrahim bin Bakheet Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping, stated: “Today, we take a pioneering step toward building a sustainable future in maritime transport. The Sohar Max vessel presents a model of innovative solutions that contribute to supporting Oman in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, minimizing environmental impact, and enhancing the efficiency of maritime operations. Wind propulsion technology is an opportunity to bring about a real revolution in the shipping sector, as it particularly supports sustainability efforts by reducing emissions and improving the operational performance of large vessels. This project is a true example of our commitment to sustainable innovation and milestone in our journey towards a maritime future that balances economic development and environmental preservation."

Nasser Al Azri, CEO of Vale Oman, remarked: “Equipping the ‘Sohar Max’ with innovative wind propulsion technology is a landmark achievement in our partnership with Asyad Group. It reflects our commitment to developing eco-friendly logistics solutions that reduce carbon emissions and enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. The ‘Sohar Max’ is one of four ultra-large carriers – Sohar Max, Shinas Max, Liwa Max, and Saham Max – invested in by Vale to support our operations in Oman, with ‘Sohar Max’ being the first to incorporate this advanced technology. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Asyad to leverage Oman’s strategic location and ambitious vision to establish its position as a global hub for sustainable logistics solutions.”

As part of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in maritime shipping, the “Sohar Max” stands out as a technological benchmark that underscores Asyad Group’s role in fostering strategic partnerships and implementing the latest sustainable innovations. Belonging to the “Vale Max” class, designed specifically for long-haul, high-capacity voyages, the vessel is ideal for servicing strategic trade routes connecting Brazil, China, and the Middle East. By applying rotor sail technology on these extended routes, carbon emissions are significantly reduced, advancing Asyad’s compliance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards and ambitious 2050 targets.

With the launch of the "Sohar Max" mega vessel, Asyad Group sets new benchmarks in sustainable logistics leadership, reinforcing Oman’s position as a global hub for sustainability. Through its strategic investments in advanced technological innovations, Asyad presents a pioneering model for the global logistics industry, aligning with international environmental goals.