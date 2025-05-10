Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

On May 7, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) signed a contract for the construction of two additional Type 218SG submarines. This order further increases thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' record order book, which currently stands at around €16 billion. The positive market development in the marine sector also continues.

Oliver Burkhard, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, emphasizes: “The order expansion underscores the generally positive market situation in naval shipbuilding and gives us the opportunity to further expand our very well-filled order book. We are also proud that Singapore has once again placed its trust in us, as our partnership goes far beyond the production of submarines. We feel deeply connected to the country and contribute to the security and defense capabilities of our customer's country with our products.”

Production within existing capacity

According to thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the order extension can be handled within existing capacities in Germany, despite high capacity utilization until the 2040s. In December 2024, the company received major orders worth billions, including four additional Type 212CD submarines for the German Navy, the new Polarstern research icebreaker, and funding for the project launch of the new F127 frigate generation.

Highest technical requirements

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is also focusing on the highest technical requirements for the order extension from Singapore. The design of the Type 218SG submarine is designed to minimize its signature. The air-independent propulsion system also enables the boats to remain underwater for longer periods. Following the “Invincible”, “Impeccable”, “Illustrious”, and “Inimitable”, a total of six submarines will now be built for Singapore.

About thyssenkrupp Marine Systems:

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with more than 8,000 employees at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. thyssenkrupp Marine Systems offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company’s employees, who shape the future of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with passion and commitment every day.