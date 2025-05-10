  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

2025 May 10   12:14

Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

KONGSBERG (OSE: KOG) says it has delivered strong revenue growth with an increase of 28 per cent compared to Q1 2024. The results in Q1 confirm our strong position and the order backlog increased to NOK 134 billion. The profitability shows that KONGSBERG is well positioned in a rapidly changing world.

Well-positioned across vessel segments
Kongsberg Maritime had a solid order intake and book/bill of 1.3. The business area increased its revenues from both the newbuilding and aftermarket compared with Q1 last year.

Revenues in the first quarter were MNOK 14 622 compared to MNOK 11 450 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 28 per cent (19 per cent adjusted for accounting gain from the sale of the steering gear and rudder business). All business areas increased revenues compared to Q1 2024.

“We have concluded a successful quarter marked by high activity and solid order intake. All business areas reported an increase in operating revenues compared to Q1 2024. This growth was primarily driven by missiles and air defence systems in the defence segment, solutions for newbuilding and aftermarket services in the maritime sector, and the delivery of subsea technology,” says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of KONGSBERG.

Order intake in Q1 was MNOK 20 739, compared to MNOK 12 746 in the same quarter last year. This represent a book/bill for the quarter of 1,42. EBIT in Q1 was MNOK 2 892, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 19,8 per cent compared to MNOK 1 463 (12,8 per cent) in the same quarter last year. EBIT in the quarter included a gain of NOK 1 048 related to the sale of the steering gear and rudder business. The EBIT margin in the quarter adjusted for this gain was 13.6 percent. Favourable project mix, volume effects and efficient project execution were the main reasons for the positive margin development in the quarter.

Revenues were MNOK 6 743 in Q1, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. All divisions increased their revenues, and there was high activity in deliveries to both existing fleet and new vessels. The increase in deliveries to new vessels in the quarter was among others driven by deliveries to LNG transport vessels. There was a good order intake from both the newbuilding and aftermarket markets. Kongsberg Maritime is well positioned within various market segments, and sales of solutions for offshore vessels and LNG transport vessels were important contributors to order intake in the quarter.

In Q1, Kongsberg Digital's maritime portfolio was transferred into Kongsberg Maritime. By combining the digital capabilities from Kongsberg Maritime and Kongsberg Digital with Kongsberg Maritime's broad product portfolio, a new step is taken to optimise vessel operations and reduce costs through more energy-efficient solutions for the maritime sector.

High activity related to autonomous underwater vehicles
Kongsberg Discovery delivered MNOK 1 357 in revenues in Q1, an increase of 29 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Order intake in Q1 was MNOK 1 464, corresponding to a book-to-bill of 1,08, compared to MNOK 1 157 in Q1 2024. The business area experienced high demand for its products and solutions, securing contracts for the delivery of six new HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles.

KONGSBERG announced in January 2025 the acquisition of the technology company Naxys Technologies AS. The company is specialized in recognizing the sound of oil and gas leaks via passive acoustics. With this, Kongsberg Discovery strengthens its technology platform and is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand in both sustainability and security.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

10:26

Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

08:52

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

2025 May 9

16:47

Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

15:56

NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

15:51

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

12:07

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

10:23

China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

10:02

Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

2025 May 8

17:31

Ocean Yield increases its investment in Geogas LNG

16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

16:40

Odfjell SE reports 1Q25 results

15:42

CLdN launches new Zeebrugge-Cork-Dublin container shipping service

15:34

Norfolk Southern, Port of Virginia create country’s first RailGreen Corridor

14:15

TGS awarded 4D streamer contract

12:17

SAAM Terminals redoubles its commitment to safety at IV Port Gathering in Iquique

11:03

DP World opens first Singapore warehouse to strengthen Asian logistics capabilities

10:28

ShibataFenderTeam builds on success at Port of Oakland, CA, USA, with Berth 10 future-proof refurbishment

09:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 19, 2025

2025 May 7

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

16:41

Rhenus Logistics India partners with IWAI to deploy 100 barges across key inland routes

16:20

Samsung Heavy Industries launches MLF-O deep-sea FLNG model

15:49

Ocean Yield increases stake in France LNG Shipping to 45%

15:04

Belgian Ports introduce Inbound Release Platform for enhanced customs compliance and logistics efficiency

14:59

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures three-year, $140 mln shipping contract with equipment manufacturer

14:29

AAL Hamburg delivers three assembled Konecranes ESP 10 cranes to Mexico and Chile

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news