ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

This document explains the mid-term measures including calculation examples of contribution and timeline of action items for easy understanding

ClassNK has released “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works” to promote understanding of the IMO’s mid-term measures. This document explains the mid-term measures including calculation examples of contribution and timeline of action items for easy understanding, the society said in its news release.

At the 83rd session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) held in April 2025, draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI including the IMO's mid-term measures for GHG reduction were approved. In response, the draft amendments will be considered for adoption at the extraordinary MEPC session in October 2025.

The mid-term measures consist of the following two regulations: “GHG intensity regulation for fuels used (GFI regulation) and “Promotion of decarbonization through the IMO Net-Zero Fund”. A correct understanding of the regulations is the first step toward responding appropriately. This document has been issued to support that effort.

ClassNK will continue to strive to support stakeholders in the maritime sector by providing information as part of the "ClassNK Transition Support Services."