  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo sign agreement to accelerate DM-based production automation in future shipyards

2025 May 11   10:51

ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo sign agreement to accelerate DM-based production automation in future shipyards

ABS says it has signed a joint development project (JDP) with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for digital manufacturing-based automation equipment for shipyards.

The JDP establishes a collaborative framework focused on leveraging smart technology within HD Hyundai Mipo’s shipyard operations that include artificial intelligence, communication technologies, automation and robotics.

ABS will utilize its Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards to help HMD identify opportunities for process improvement focusing on key features such as hyper-connectivity, advanced automation and data-driven intelligence.

“Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing shipyard production, pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities. Smart features are enhancing health, safety, and quality processes, allowing efficiency and innovation in modern shipbuilding. From augmented and virtual reality to 3D engineering, AI based simulation, digital twins and robotics and automation these advancements are shaing the future of smart ships and smart shipbuilding,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“With this joint development project, we aspire for the digital manufacturing initiative spearheaded by Mipo to receive objective evaluations from certification bodies and establish itself as a global standard. Furthermore, we hope it will act as a force multiplier for shipowners and classification societies resulting in making construction processes more efficient,” said Hyung Kwang Kim, HMD President and Chief Executive Officer.

The JDP outlines the potential for additional certifications from ABS, such as Product Design Assessment or Manufacturing Assessment, provided all necessary criteria are met. The collaboration could also lead to improved procedures in shipyard operations and survey processes, efficiencies beneficial to both ABS and HMD.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:22

MOL to join offshore wind power project off Taiwan

14:05

AD Ports Group's Q1 2025 revenue increased 18% to AED 4.60 bn

13:48

Panama Canal Administrator outlines the waterway’s evolving role in global trade at Northwestern University

12:01

N-O-S develops the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV)

11:57

Snam adjusted net profit Q1 2025 reached 406 million euros

2025 May 10

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

12:14

Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

10:26

Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

08:52

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

2025 May 9

16:47

Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

15:56

NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

15:51

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

12:07

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

10:23

China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

10:02

Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

2025 May 8

17:31

Ocean Yield increases its investment in Geogas LNG

16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

16:40

Odfjell SE reports 1Q25 results

15:42

CLdN launches new Zeebrugge-Cork-Dublin container shipping service

15:34

Norfolk Southern, Port of Virginia create country’s first RailGreen Corridor

14:15

TGS awarded 4D streamer contract

12:17

SAAM Terminals redoubles its commitment to safety at IV Port Gathering in Iquique

11:03

DP World opens first Singapore warehouse to strengthen Asian logistics capabilities

10:28

ShibataFenderTeam builds on success at Port of Oakland, CA, USA, with Berth 10 future-proof refurbishment

09:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 19, 2025

2025 May 7

18:00

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 251.1 bln won contract for two crude oil carriers

17:26

Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

17:06

K Line's profit for fiscal year 2024 up 199.4% to $2bln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news