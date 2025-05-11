N-O-S develops the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV)

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), a subsidiary of Northern Offshore Group (NOG), an NYK Group company that operates crew transfer vessels in the global offshore wind industry, has completed the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV). Designed and developed by N-O-S, the vessel has been named “Transporter.” It is a conversion of a smaller A-class CTV, NYK said.

The new CTV is equipped with a methanol engine. For fuel, N-O-S plans to use only biomethanol, a clean, renewable fuel derived from sustainable biomass. This pioneering innovation underscores N-O-S’s commitment to driving the transition to emission-reducing technologies and advancing the industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

David Kristensson, CEO, NOG commented: "We now operate the world’s first single-fuel biomethanol crew transfer vessel. We are improving our fleet's sustainability and setting a new standard for the maritime industry. Biomethanol represents a powerful alternative to conventional fuels, and we are proud to lead the way."

Vessel details: Seats: 24; Length: 25.35 m; Beam: 7.6 m; Forward deck area: 70 m2; Aft deck area: 30 m2.