  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. LHG Mining launches first of 400 hopper barges for iron ore transport in South America

2025 May 12   10:14

shipbuilding

LHG Mining launches first of 400 hopper barges for iron ore transport in South America

On May 7, 2025, the first 3,000-tonne deadweight hopper barge, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., was launched at Juruá Shipyard in Manaus, Brazi, according to Robert Allan's release.

The vessel is part of a 400-unit fleet commissioned by LHG Mining to support the transport of high-grade iron ore from Corumbá, Brazil, to export terminals in Uruguay.  

The barges will operate along the Paraná–Paraguay Waterway, a corridor that links Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay to the Atlantic Ocean. The route covers over 2,500 kilometers.  

Four shipyards across Brazil are involved in the construction of the fleet. The launch at Juruá Shipyard marks the first delivery milestone.

Each convoy will consist of 16 barges, including 8 rake and 8 box barges, pushed by a high-powered inland RApide pushboat, also designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Each convoy is expected to transport more than 50,000 deadweight tonnes of iron ore, equivalent to the capacity of a Supramax ore carrier.  

The launch event included representatives from LHG Mining, Robert Allan Ltd., equipment suppliers, and local authorities.  

The main specifications of the hopper barges are as follows:  

Rake Barge  

-Length overall: 61 meters (excluding fenders)  

-Breadth, moulded: 15 meters  

-Depth, moulded: 4.27 meters  

-Maximum draft: 3.96 meters  

-Deadweight at maximum draft: 3,100 DWT (nominal)  

Box Barge  

-Length overall: 61 meters (excluding fenders)  

-Breadth, moulded: 15 meters  

-Depth, moulded: 4.27 meters  Maximum draft: 3.96 meters  

-Deadweight at maximum draft: 3,200 DWT (nominal) 

LHG Mining LHG Mining is a Brazilian mining company focused on the extraction and export of high-grade iron ore from the Corumbá region in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canada-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm specializing in the design of tugboats, barges, and high-performance inland and offshore vessels. 

Juruá Shipyard is a shipbuilding facility located in Manaus, Brazil, engaged in the construction and repair of inland and offshore vessels. It serves both the commercial and industrial sectors, with a focus on regional river transport vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

15:04

South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

14:51

Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

14:00

US port cargo volumes expected to fall as tariffs disrupt US supply chain

13:44

U.S. and China agree to suspend part of tariffs for 90 days

13:31

FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

12:53

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

11:20

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

10:48

Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

2025 May 11

16:22

MOL to join offshore wind power project off Taiwan

14:05

AD Ports Group's Q1 2025 revenue increased 18% to AED 4.60 bn

13:48

Panama Canal Administrator outlines the waterway’s evolving role in global trade at Northwestern University

12:01

N-O-S develops the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV)

11:57

Snam adjusted net profit Q1 2025 reached 406 million euros

10:51

ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo sign agreement to accelerate DM-based production automation in future shipyards

2025 May 10

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

12:14

Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

10:26

Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

08:52

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

2025 May 9

16:47

Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

15:56

NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

15:51

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

12:07

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

10:23

China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

10:02

Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

2025 May 8

17:31

Ocean Yield increases its investment in Geogas LNG

16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news