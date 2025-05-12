LHG Mining launches first of 400 hopper barges for iron ore transport in South America

On May 7, 2025, the first 3,000-tonne deadweight hopper barge, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., was launched at Juruá Shipyard in Manaus, Brazi, according to Robert Allan's release.

The vessel is part of a 400-unit fleet commissioned by LHG Mining to support the transport of high-grade iron ore from Corumbá, Brazil, to export terminals in Uruguay.

The barges will operate along the Paraná–Paraguay Waterway, a corridor that links Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay to the Atlantic Ocean. The route covers over 2,500 kilometers.

Four shipyards across Brazil are involved in the construction of the fleet. The launch at Juruá Shipyard marks the first delivery milestone.

Each convoy will consist of 16 barges, including 8 rake and 8 box barges, pushed by a high-powered inland RApide pushboat, also designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Each convoy is expected to transport more than 50,000 deadweight tonnes of iron ore, equivalent to the capacity of a Supramax ore carrier.

The launch event included representatives from LHG Mining, Robert Allan Ltd., equipment suppliers, and local authorities.

The main specifications of the hopper barges are as follows:

Rake Barge

-Length overall: 61 meters (excluding fenders)

-Breadth, moulded: 15 meters

-Depth, moulded: 4.27 meters

-Maximum draft: 3.96 meters

-Deadweight at maximum draft: 3,100 DWT (nominal)

Box Barge

-Length overall: 61 meters (excluding fenders)

-Breadth, moulded: 15 meters

-Depth, moulded: 4.27 meters Maximum draft: 3.96 meters

-Deadweight at maximum draft: 3,200 DWT (nominal)

LHG Mining LHG Mining is a Brazilian mining company focused on the extraction and export of high-grade iron ore from the Corumbá region in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canada-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm specializing in the design of tugboats, barges, and high-performance inland and offshore vessels.

Juruá Shipyard is a shipbuilding facility located in Manaus, Brazil, engaged in the construction and repair of inland and offshore vessels. It serves both the commercial and industrial sectors, with a focus on regional river transport vessels.