Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

On May 9, 2025, the Port of Vancouver facilitated its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation for a cruise ship, according to Seaspan's release.

Seaspan Energy's LNG bunker vessel, Seaspan Garibaldi, supplied LNG to Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova as it prepared for its voyage to Alaska.

LNG is the first alternative fuel available in significant quantities for the international maritime sector that has been approved for local bunkering at the Port of Vancouver.

Seaspan Energy became the first accredited supplier of LNG for ships calling the Port of Vancouver in the fall of 2024 and currently operates three ship-to-ship LNG bunkering vessels on North America's West Coast. The company has completed several LNG bunkering operations for container, car carrier, and bulk cargo ships in Vancouver in 2025.

Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, commented, "Providing dependable LNG bunkering services from Vancouver represents a major step forward. This first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship at the port is a milestone we are excited to share with the Port of Vancouver, as it signals meaningful progress in the industry's decarbonization efforts."

The Port of Vancouver has been a homeport for Alaska cruises for over 30 years, with 301 cruise ship calls scheduled for 2025. Each ship call contributes an average of $3 million to the local economy.

A division of Seaspan Marine, Seaspan Energy specializes in LNG bunkering services on the West Coast of North America. The company operates a fleet of LNG bunkering vessels, including the Seaspan Garibaldi.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. The authority oversees Canada's largest port, facilitating trade and implementing initiatives to enhance environmental sustainability.