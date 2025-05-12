  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

2025 May 12   10:48

bunkering

Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

On May 9, 2025, the Port of Vancouver facilitated its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation for a cruise ship, according to Seaspan's release.

Seaspan Energy's LNG bunker vessel, Seaspan Garibaldi, supplied LNG to Silversea Cruises' Silver Nova as it prepared for its voyage to Alaska.

LNG is the first alternative fuel available in significant quantities for the international maritime sector that has been approved for local bunkering at the Port of Vancouver.

Seaspan Energy became the first accredited supplier of LNG for ships calling the Port of Vancouver in the fall of 2024 and currently operates three ship-to-ship LNG bunkering vessels on North America's West Coast. The company has completed several LNG bunkering operations for container, car carrier, and bulk cargo ships in Vancouver in 2025.  

Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, commented, "Providing dependable LNG bunkering services from Vancouver represents a major step forward. This first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship at the port is a milestone we are excited to share with the Port of Vancouver, as it signals meaningful progress in the industry's decarbonization efforts."  

The Port of Vancouver has been a homeport for Alaska cruises for over 30 years, with 301 cruise ship calls scheduled for 2025. Each ship call contributes an average of $3 million to the local economy. 

A division of Seaspan Marine, Seaspan Energy specializes in LNG bunkering services on the West Coast of North America. The company operates a fleet of LNG bunkering vessels, including the Seaspan Garibaldi.  

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. The authority oversees Canada's largest port, facilitating trade and implementing initiatives to enhance environmental sustainability.  

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

Seaspan

Port of Vancouver

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

15:04

South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

14:51

Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

14:00

US port cargo volumes expected to fall as tariffs disrupt US supply chain

13:44

U.S. and China agree to suspend part of tariffs for 90 days

13:31

FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

12:53

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

11:20

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

10:14

LHG Mining launches first of 400 hopper barges for iron ore transport in South America

2025 May 11

16:22

MOL to join offshore wind power project off Taiwan

14:05

AD Ports Group's Q1 2025 revenue increased 18% to AED 4.60 bn

13:48

Panama Canal Administrator outlines the waterway’s evolving role in global trade at Northwestern University

12:01

N-O-S develops the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV)

11:57

Snam adjusted net profit Q1 2025 reached 406 million euros

10:51

ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo sign agreement to accelerate DM-based production automation in future shipyards

2025 May 10

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

12:14

Kongsberg Q1 2025 revenues rose 28% to MNOK 14 622

10:26

Hapag-Lloyd unveils enhanced Quality Promises as part of Strategy 2030

08:52

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems receives order extension for two additional submarines from Singapore

2025 May 9

16:47

Asyad launches Sohar Max equipped with five rotor sails

15:56

NearZero FPSO design from SBM Offshore gets approval from ABS

15:51

Kale Logistics to develop the sultanate of Oman’s national port community system

14:35

Oman announces investment of OMR 100M into logistics sector development

12:07

HD Hyundai and Persona AI sign agreement to deploy humanoid welding robots for shipbuilding automation

10:23

China's second large cruise ship successfully floats for the first time

10:02

Port of Rotterdam: the hydrogen system is taking shape

2025 May 8

17:31

Ocean Yield increases its investment in Geogas LNG

16:49

Hitachi Energy’s pioneers HyFlex hydrogen-powered generator with shore power system for ships at berth

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news