2025 May 12   11:20

shipping

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd announced that the Japan Federation of Pilots' Associations (JFPA) has awarded the Best Quality Ship Award for fiscal year 2024 to the car carrier ORCA ACE, operated by MOL.  

The award, established in 2003, aims to promote awareness of port and ocean environmental protection through the safe operation of vessels.

The JFPA selects ships it considers "excellent vessels from the viewpoint of pilots."  

For fiscal year 2024, nine vessels, including ORCA ACE, were chosen from among those requesting pilot services in various Japanese pilotage districts.

The JFPA carried out a comprehensive evaluation focusing on the maintenance of nautical and boarding equipment, safety measure implementation, and the establishment of a cooperative system between pilots and vessel crews, including captains.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MOL operates a large and diverse fleet of vessels.  

Japan Federation of Pilots' Associations (JFPA) is the national body representing marine pilots in Japan. It oversees pilotage services in Japanese waters, promotes maritime safety, and supports environmental protection initiatives.

