2025 May 12   12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

ClassNK has published the “Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels,” aiming to ensure the safe operation of ammonia-fueled vessels, according to the release.

The guidelines are designed to assist operators in managing the risks associated with ammonia as an alternative fuel, helping to ensure safety during daily operations.  

The guidelines prioritize the safety of seafarers, providing detailed instructions on how to handle ammonia leaks, manage health risks, and ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and emergency equipment are available for use in case of an emergency.  

As the shipping industry moves towards decarbonization, ammonia is increasingly considered a viable alternative fuel. Currently, vessels powered by alternative fuels make up nearly 40% of total orders, with growth expected to continue.

However, the unique risks associated with ammonia fuel—risks not present with conventional heavy oil fuels—require specific operational guidance.  

ClassNK developed these guidelines based on the latest information from both Japan and abroad, providing clear precautions and management practices for the transportation, storage, and operation of ammonia fuel.

The guidelines are intended to be a practical resource for seafarers, offering actionable content for real-world applications.  

ClassNK also emphasized that the guidelines will be updated regularly, reflecting ongoing industry discussions, research developments, and new knowledge.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a classification society, providing services for the inspection, certification, and safety of ships and marine-related facilities. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, ClassNK is recognized globally for its expertise in maritime safety.

