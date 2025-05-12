  1. Home
2025 May 12   12:53

shipbuilding

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

Prosafe SE has been declared the winner of a tender process by Petrobras, securing a four-year contract for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be used for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. The contract award is contingent on the formal process, and Petrobras is not under any obligation to conclude the contract. Other bidders have the right to appeal.  

If awarded, the contract will have a firm commitment period of four years, with operations set to begin in September 2026, shortly after the expiration of the current Safe Notos contract, which began in Q3 2022. The total value of the contract is approximately USD 204 million.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in challenging offshore environments. It can accommodate up to 500 persons and is equipped with extensive recreation facilities, a large crane capacity, and a telescopic gangway.  

Prosafe aims to continue its leadership in the Brazilian market and is well-positioned to expand its market share through consistent delivery, strong partnership with Petrobras, and vessels capable of meeting all the required standards. 

Prosafe SE is a leading provider of safety and maintenance support services for offshore oil and gas installations. The company specializes in providing accommodation services, dynamically positioned safety vessels, and support vessels to offshore operators, particularly in harsh environmental conditions. Prosafe operates a fleet of semi-submersible vessels, including the Safe Notos, that are used for offshore safety, maintenance, and support operations, primarily in regions such as Brazil, the North Sea, and the Middle East.

Petrobras Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a state-controlled oil giant and one of the largest oil companies in the world. Petrobras is a major player in the global oil market, with significant offshore oil production capabilities, particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt oil fields.

Topics:

shipbuilding

