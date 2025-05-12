FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

The staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has released the final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects.

This EIS addresses concerns raised in the Commission’s November 27, 2024, Rehearing Order (Docket Nos. CP22-21-000, et al.) regarding the cumulative air quality impacts related to the project's nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions.

The Rehearing Order specifically directed FERC to reconsider certain aspects of its environmental analysis, following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (Healthy Gulf v. FERC, 107 F.4th 1033, D.C. Cir. 2024).

The staff’s final supplemental EIS focuses on these issues in preparation for a further merits order for the Project.

The CP2 LNG and CP Express Projects are proposed by Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC (CP2 LNG) and Venture Global CP Express, LLC (CP Express).

The CP2 LNG project plans to construct liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, potentially expanding to 28.0 MTPA under optimal conditions.

The CP Express Pipeline, spanning approximately 91 miles, will facilitate the transport of 4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas required for the LNG operations from east Texas and southwest Louisiana to the terminal.

The EIS concludes that the emission impacts from the Moss Lake Compressor Station and the CP2 LNG Terminal, when combined with other regional emissions, are not significant, meaning there will be no substantial cumulative air quality impacts.

The Commission will use the analysis in the supplemental EIS to inform its final decision on the project.

Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC is a subsidiary of Venture Global LNG, a company focused on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in the United States. CP2 LNG is involved in the construction of LNG facilities in Louisiana, aiming to liquefy, store, and export LNG to international markets.

Venture Global CP Express, LLC is another subsidiary of Venture Global LNG, responsible for developing and operating pipeline infrastructure needed to support LNG export operations. The CP Express pipeline system will provide firm transportation capacity to deliver natural gas to the LNG terminal. It is designed to transport 4 billion cubic feet per day of feed gas from supply points in Texas and Louisiana to the CP2 LNG facility.