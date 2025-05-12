  1. Home
2025 May 12   15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

Liebherr Container Cranes has announced the launch of its enhanced range of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, marking 25 years since the company introduced its first RTG model, according to the company's release.

The new range includes five base models: electric, hybrid, and variable speed generator (VSG) options.  

The models include the RTG-CB (electric with conductor bar), the ERTG-CRD (electric with cable reeling drum), the RTG-HC (hybrid with super-capacitor and smaller diesel generator), the RTG-HB (hybrid with battery storage), and the RTG-VSG (diesel RTG with variable speed genset).  

According to Charlie McCarthy, MD-Engineering at Liebherr Container Cranes, the new range allows customers to select the most suitable configuration based on their operational requirements, aiming to reduce emissions, cut running costs, and improve performance.

The range is supported by proprietary economic and performance modelling software that simulates fuel and energy consumption and enables economic assessments, considering local and regional economic factors.  

The RTGs continue to use the eight-rope reeving system, which, according to the company, improves load stability and handling precision.

The range also incorporates the Liebherr Liduro drive system and supports productivity aids and automation features, including remote operation.  

Liebherr Container Cranes stated that it expects further innovation over the next 25 years, particularly in automation, energy efficiency, and digital integration. 

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., part of the Liebherr Group, specializes in the manufacture of container cranes, including ship-to-shore cranes, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, and rail-mounted gantry cranes.

