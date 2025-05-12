Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

Cavotec has signed an order valued at EUR 8.1 million with a leading global container shipping company to supply complete shore power systems for new container vessels, according to the company's release.

The order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the second half of 2026.

The systems will provide cable management solutions that allow vessels to connect to shore power while at berth, reducing emissions and assisting with compliance to international environmental regulations.

The agreement extends a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, with previous deliveries of shore power cable management systems supporting the shipping company's environmental and operational goals.

Cavotec is a global cleantech company specializing in connection and electrification solutions for ports, airports, and industrial applications. Established over 50 years ago, Cavotec develops technologies that enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial sectors by facilitating efficient, safe, and sustainable operations worldwide. Its portfolio includes shore power systems, automated mooring solutions, and electrified vehicle charging infrastructure.