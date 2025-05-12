MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao, expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in CI Fengmiao Ltd from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S, according to the company's release.

The purpose of the investment is to participate in the offshore wind power project from the construction phase and to gain expertise.

CI Fengmiao is the 100% owner of Feng Miao Wind Power Co., Ltd, which manages and operates the Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm project under development by CIP in Taiwan.

The project will have a generation capacity of 495MW, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 650,000 households in Taiwan. MOL's total investment for this project is estimated at approximately 25 billion yen.

The construction of the offshore wind farm commenced simultaneously with the final investment decision in March 2025, with commercial operation planned for the end of 2027.

The electricity generated will be supplied to six private companies, under existing power purchase agreements.

This marks MOL's second participation in Taiwan's offshore wind power sector, following the Formosa 1 Offshore Wind Farm. MOL will dispatch personnel from the construction phase and provide services such as work vessels for construction and maintenance support.

MOL considers this participation as part of its strategy under the group management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035", which includes investments in the entire offshore wind power value chain. Previous initiatives include investment in Odfjell Oceanwind AS, development of Service Operation Vessels (SOV) and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV), and a capital alliance with Hokutaku Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1884, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, headquartered in Tokyo. MOL operates a diverse fleet, including dry bulkers, tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers.

Established in 2012 in Denmark, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S is one of the world's largest fund managers focusing on greenfield renewable energy projects. The firm specializes in offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, and energy storage investments, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure projects in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

CI Fengmiao Ltd is a special purpose vehicle owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, established to manage and operate the Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.