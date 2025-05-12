South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

On May 9, 2025, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced the formation of a public-private task force aimed at developing a liquefied hydrogen (LH₂) carrier, positioning it as a strategic asset for the nation's shipbuilding industry.

The LH₂ carrier is envisioned as a high-value, technologically advanced vessel capable of transporting hydrogen in its liquefied form at -253°C, reducing its volume to 1/800 of its gaseous state.

This initiative builds upon South Korea's existing expertise in LNG carrier technology. MOTIE has allocated a budget of ₩55.5 billion (approximately $40 million) for 2025 to support this project, with plans to construct a 2,000 m³ demonstration vessel by 2027.

The development roadmap includes scaling up to a 40,000 m³ vessel by 2032 and a 160,000 m³ commercial vessel by 2040.

The task force comprises 101 institutions across academia, research, and industry, collaborating on 43 research and development projects.

Key focus areas include the integration of cargo containment systems, propulsion technologies utilizing boil-off gas, and the establishment of a supply chain for essential components such as tanks, pumps, valves, and piping systems.

A MOTIE official stated, "Given the high technical challenges and initial development risks associated with liquefied hydrogen carriers, it is crucial for the government to play a leading role in securing a new growth engine for Korea's shipbuilding industry."

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a leading South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of various vessels, including LNG carriers and offshore platforms.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, focused on building medium-sized vessels.