2025 May 12   17:20

shipbuilding

Aker Arctic wins contract to design new intermediate-class icebreaker for Finland

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has awarded a design contract to Aker Arctic Technology for the development of a new intermediate-class icebreaker, according to Aker's release.

The vessel, categorized as B+, will be more capable than current mid-tier icebreakers and is intended to address the evolving operational environment in the Baltic Sea.  

Aker Arctic will deliver at least two design packages for the vessel, which will incorporate the latest icebreaking technologies.

The new icebreaker is expected to operate efficiently for over 50 years while reducing its environmental footprint.  

According to Tuomas Romu, chief designer at Aker Arctic, the new vessel is planned to operate in the Bothnian Bay during early winter and later move to the Bothnian Sea or the Gulf of Finland. Romu added that the project will benefit from lessons learned during the recent design of icebreakers for the Swedish Maritime Administration.  

The project will begin by evaluating the feasibility of three alternative fuels: liquefied biogas, methanol, and ammonia. Additionally, three propulsion configurations will be compared, including twin- and triple-azimuth options and a hybrid configuration combining stern shaft lines with bow azimuth propulsion.  

The design phase commenced in April 2025, with final design packages scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The project is part of the European Union’s Winter Navigation Motorways of the Seas (WINMOS) III initiative. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has also applied for EU funding for the vessel's construction, with decisions expected in summer 2025.

The design will support the icebreaking needs of Finland, Sweden, and Estonia and allow for potential joint procurements. 

Aker Arctic Technology is a Finnish engineering company specializing in the development and design of icebreakers and other Arctic vessels. Based in Helsinki, the company offers services including concept design, model testing, and consulting for ice-going ships and offshore structures.

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) is a governmental agency responsible for maintaining and developing Finland’s road, railway, and waterway networks.

Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) is a government agency in Sweden responsible for maritime safety, infrastructure, and icebreaking services.

Topics:

icebreakers

Aker

