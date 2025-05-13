  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. North Star achieves world's first Cyber Resilience Certification for offshore wind vessels

2025 May 13   09:06

offshore

North Star achieves world's first Cyber Resilience Certification for offshore wind vessels

North Star, a UK-based offshore wind vessel operator, has become the first organization globally to have ships certified under Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification, aligning with the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards UR E26 and UR E27, effective for all new builds from 1 July 2024, according to LR's release. 

The company's new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, have been formally approved by Lloyd’s Register to the LR Rules implementing IACS standards UR E26 (‘Cyber Resilience of Ships’) and UR E27 (‘Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment’).  

Designed and built at Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, these VARD 4 22 CSOVs are North Star’s initial additions to its renewables fleet, part of its goal to add 40 service operation vessels (SOVs) by 2040.  

The certification process involved rigorous assessment of all mission-critical systems, including dynamic positioning software and control systems connected to Voith Schneider propulsion units, to ensure operational safety and crew wellbeing.  

The vessels are equipped with Starlink communications systems to enhance onboard connectivity.  

Duncan Duffy, Global Head of Digitalisation, Technical Directorate at Lloyd’s Register, stated: “The significant implementation of LR’s Cyber Resilience descriptive note is the culmination of a high level of collaboration between North Star, Vard and LR. Vard and North Star were clear on their cyber resilience aims long before the IACS UR E26 and UR E27 were formalised, and it has been constructive working with them through the design and implementation of these rules on their complex and market-leading vessels.”  

The Grampian Kestrel is scheduled to commence operations at Germany’s He Dreiht wind farm for EnBW this month, while the Grampian Eagle is preparing for a contract starting in July. 

Founded in 1886, North Star is a UK-based offshore infrastructure support vessel operator and service provider. The company operates the largest wholly UK-owned fleet engaged in the UK’s offshore industry, including emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) and service operation vessels (SOVs) for the offshore wind sector.

Established in 1760, Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to ensure the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

VARD is a global shipbuilding company headquartered in Norway, specializing in the design and construction of specialized vessels for the offshore and maritime industries. The company operates several shipyards.

Topics:

Vard

offshore

LR

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:24

VARD selects TMC Compressors for energy-efficient air system on Havbryn trawler

12:12

NYK wins concession for a car terminal in Barcelona

11:50

ESVAGT and KMC Line form JV to enter South Korea's offshore wind market

11:10

CEVA Logistics cuts CO2 by 84% with new low carbon LCL service from France to Abidjan

10:40

JR Shipping Group expands fleet with two diesel-electric ECO-8500 dry cargo vessels

10:06

Aker BP charters Olympic Notos for walk-to-work operations on Munin Licence

2025 May 12

18:00

Höegh Evi signs 10-year FSRU charter agreement with EGAS for Egypt's LNG import project

17:20

Aker Arctic wins contract to design new intermediate-class icebreaker for Finland

17:06

DP World and Dominican Republic Government sign MoU for $760 mln port and Free Trade Zone expansion

16:43

MOL acquires 10% stake in CI Fengmiao, expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan

16:16

Fincantieri's revenues up 35% in Q1 2025

15:43

South Korea launches initiative to develop world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

15:35

Liebherr introduces enhanced RTG range to mark 25 years of innovation

14:51

Cavotec secures €8.1 mln shore power equipment contract with major container shipping line

14:00

US port cargo volumes expected to fall as tariffs disrupt US supply chain

13:44

U.S. and China agree to suspend part of tariffs for 90 days

13:31

FERC issues final supplemental EIS for CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Projects

12:53

Prosafe declared winner in Petrobras tender for Safe Notos vessel

12:13

ClassNK publishes ‘Guidelines for Safety Operation for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

11:20

MOL's car carrier ORCA ACE receives Japan's 2024 Best Quality Ship award

10:48

Silver Nova becomes first cruise ship to receive LNG bunkering in Vancouver

10:14

LHG Mining launches first of 400 hopper barges for iron ore transport in South America

2025 May 11

16:22

MOL to join offshore wind power project off Taiwan

14:05

AD Ports Group's Q1 2025 revenue increased 18% to AED 4.60 bn

13:48

Panama Canal Administrator outlines the waterway’s evolving role in global trade at Northwestern University

12:01

N-O-S develops the world’s first biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV)

11:57

Snam adjusted net profit Q1 2025 reached 406 million euros

10:51

ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo sign agreement to accelerate DM-based production automation in future shipyards

2025 May 10

15:29

ClassNK releases “What is the IMO’s Mid-term measures and how it works”

14:51

Valio’s products now transported across the Gulf of Finland with 90% fewer emissions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news