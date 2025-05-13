North Star achieves world's first Cyber Resilience Certification for offshore wind vessels

North Star, a UK-based offshore wind vessel operator, has become the first organization globally to have ships certified under Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification, aligning with the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards UR E26 and UR E27, effective for all new builds from 1 July 2024, according to LR's release.

The company's new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, have been formally approved by Lloyd’s Register to the LR Rules implementing IACS standards UR E26 (‘Cyber Resilience of Ships’) and UR E27 (‘Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment’).

Designed and built at Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, these VARD 4 22 CSOVs are North Star’s initial additions to its renewables fleet, part of its goal to add 40 service operation vessels (SOVs) by 2040.

The certification process involved rigorous assessment of all mission-critical systems, including dynamic positioning software and control systems connected to Voith Schneider propulsion units, to ensure operational safety and crew wellbeing.

The vessels are equipped with Starlink communications systems to enhance onboard connectivity.

Duncan Duffy, Global Head of Digitalisation, Technical Directorate at Lloyd’s Register, stated: “The significant implementation of LR’s Cyber Resilience descriptive note is the culmination of a high level of collaboration between North Star, Vard and LR. Vard and North Star were clear on their cyber resilience aims long before the IACS UR E26 and UR E27 were formalised, and it has been constructive working with them through the design and implementation of these rules on their complex and market-leading vessels.”

The Grampian Kestrel is scheduled to commence operations at Germany’s He Dreiht wind farm for EnBW this month, while the Grampian Eagle is preparing for a contract starting in July.

Founded in 1886, North Star is a UK-based offshore infrastructure support vessel operator and service provider. The company operates the largest wholly UK-owned fleet engaged in the UK’s offshore industry, including emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) and service operation vessels (SOVs) for the offshore wind sector.

Established in 1760, Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to ensure the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

VARD is a global shipbuilding company headquartered in Norway, specializing in the design and construction of specialized vessels for the offshore and maritime industries. The company operates several shipyards.