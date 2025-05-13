Aker BP charters Olympic Notos for walk-to-work operations on Munin Licence

Aker BP has entered into a charter contract with Olympic for the Walk-to-Work (W2W) vessel, Olympic Notos, according to the company's release.

The contract covers a firm period of five years, with options to extend for an additional five years. The vessel will commence operations in early 2026.

Initially, Olympic Notos will support the hook-up phase of the Aker BP-operated Fenris platform starting in the summer of 2026. From the fourth quarter of 2026, the vessel will transition to continuous operations in the Yggdrasil area, focusing on the Munin licence.

According to Kristian Bay Næss, VP Operations Yggdrasil at Aker BP, the Munin platform is a key part of the company’s operations strategy, which includes remote-controlled operations, periodically unmanned and unmanned platforms, and reduced offshore activity levels.

"Munin, which is an unmanned production platform, is central in this operations strategy. The platform is designed without a helideck, living quarters, and lifeboats, and we will only visit Munin through planned campaigns. Now we have secured a solid W2W vessel that will contribute to the efficient start-up and operation of the platform," Bay Næss said.

The W2W vessel allows offshore personnel to live onboard and access the platform via a gangway, which will remain connected to the platform during crew presence. The W2W vessel also serves as the primary escape route.

“W2W is a prerequisite for us to deliver on the operations strategy. It means that we will plan work onshore, so that the time we spend offshore is efficient," Bay Næss added.

The agreement marks the first W2W vessel contract for Aker BP. The company has selected a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) due to Olympic’s experience in both Norwegian and international oil and gas operations, including W2W services.

In August 2023, Aker BP signed a contract with the Dutch company SMST for the delivery of a gangway tailored for unmanned installations such as Munin and Fenris. The gangway is scheduled for delivery in early 2026 and will be installed on the vessel.

The vessel can also be used to support other normally unmanned installations like Hugin B through short-term personnel transfers using a bumper connection.

Aker BP ASA is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Norway. It operates on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and is one of the largest independent operators in the region.

Olympic Subsea is a Norwegian offshore shipping company specializing in subsea operations. The company owns and operates a fleet of modern vessels that provide services such as subsea construction, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), as well as Walk-to-Work (W2W) operations.

SMST Designers & Constructors (SMST) is a Dutch company specializing in the design and construction of offshore equipment, including gangways, cranes, and other systems for safe offshore access and lifting.